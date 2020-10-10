Legacy's Svihovec takes second in singles at state tennis, Moylan/Mathern third in doubles

Svihovec rolled into the championship match. He dropped just five games in his semifinal match against Blake Triebold of Valley City. Triebold was the No. 2 seed from the East.

"It was definitely a step up from the West Region. Not that there aren't good players in the West, there are. It's just everyone knows how good the players in the East are," Svihovec said. "It was a big challenge but as a team we definitely enjoyed that part of it."

Svihovec was bidding to become just the 11th player from the West to win the singles title since 1960. Former Legacy star Michael Janes was the last to do so in 2018.

"Corby and Michael paralleled each other in so many ways," McPherson said. "What those two young men did for our program was just tremendous."

Also on Saturday, the Sabers' doubles team of Jay Moylan and Nick Mathern placed third.

After falling to eventual state champions Brayden and Jay Panzer of Grand Forks Central, Moylan and Mathern responded with a tight 2-0 win over Sam Murphy and Jett Weis of Grand Forks Red River. Moylan and Mathern took the first in a tiebreaker -- 7-6 (4) -- and closed it out 6-4 in the second.

It was the final match for Mathern, while Moylan is a junior.