Legacy's Prince makes most of senior gymnastics season

Legacy's Prince makes most of senior gymnastics season

Legacy High gymnast Zoe Prince lost two of her high school seasons due to injury.

She made the last two count, however, especially her senior season.

Prince won the state championship on beam last month in Jamestown and took second in the all-around, capping a career which featured plenty of perseverance.

"She was out her freshman and sophomore years with stress fractures in her feet," said Rachel Johnson Krug, head coach of the Legacy, Bismarck and Century gymnastics teams. "She really improved last year, and this year she excelled and competed at a very high level."

Prince was one of three Legacy gymnasts named to the all-state team. Junior Madison Deics, and sophomore Joanne Lee, also were selected.

Finally healthy, Johnson Krug said Prince was able to put in a full summer's worth of preparation for the season.

"She was able to have a full, normal offseason and she really worked hard," said Johnson Krug, who was in her first season as head coach. "It was just fun to see her healthy and having fun, but then to do as well as she did, you just felt so good for her."

Prince certainly excelled in her final meet.

She won the difficult beam apparatus with a stellar score of 9.5. She also earned runner-up honors on vault (9.483) and was fifth on bars (9.1). When the meet was over, her all around total of 37.540 points was second behind only Amy Fridley of Dickinson (38.4). 

As one of two seniors on the team, Prince provided more the Sabers more than just points.

"She did a great job in the gym. She works hard and helps motivate the younger girls," Johnson Krug said. "She's a kind person."

Legacy finished fourth at the state meet behind Dickinson, Valley City and Jamestown.

Prince plans to attend North Dakota State next year and study biomedical engineering.

"She really pushed her team along the way," Johnson Krug said of Prince. "It was a good year. A lot of positive things happened."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

All-State Gymnastics Team

First team: Rachel Schiele, Jamestown; Haley Nelson, Jamestown; Zoe Prince, Legacy; Madison Deics, Legacy; Amy Fridley, Dickinson; Brooklyn Deguzman, Dickinson; Abbey Thornton, Valley City; Jocey Kriewald, Valley City.

Second team: Emma Hillerud, Jamestown; Julia Skari, Jamestown; Joanne Lee, Legacy; Rylee Olson, Dickinson; Addison Fitterer, Dickinson; Mikah Schock, Dickinson; Karina Olson, Valley City; Haley Conklin, Minot.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Rachel Schiele, Jamestown.

Coach of the Year: Dave Tews, Jamestown.

