Legacy's Prince makes most of senior gymnastics season

Legacy High gymnast Zoe Prince lost two of her high school seasons due to injury.

She made the last two count, however, especially her senior season.

Prince won the state championship on beam last month in Jamestown and took second in the all-around, capping a career which featured plenty of perseverance.

"She was out her freshman and sophomore years with stress fractures in her feet," said Rachel Johnson Krug, head coach of the Legacy, Bismarck and Century gymnastics teams. "She really improved last year, and this year she excelled and competed at a very high level."

Prince was one of three Legacy gymnasts named to the all-state team. Junior Madison Deics, and sophomore Joanne Lee, also were selected.

Finally healthy, Johnson Krug said Prince was able to put in a full summer's worth of preparation for the season.

"She was able to have a full, normal offseason and she really worked hard," said Johnson Krug, who was in her first season as head coach. "It was just fun to see her healthy and having fun, but then to do as well as she did, you just felt so good for her."

Prince certainly excelled in her final meet.