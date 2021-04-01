 Skip to main content
Legacy's Larson erupts for 3 quick wins, Century takes WDA indoor team title
Legacy's Larson erupts for 3 quick wins, Century takes WDA indoor team title

 Winning three open events in a track meet is nothing new for Calob Larson. The Legacy senior has performed the feat twice at the state meet and on other occasions, as well.

 But the way he did it on Thursday added a bit of panache.

 Larson won the 60-, 400- and 200-meter dashes in a span of four running events at the Western Dakota Association boys indoor invite. He sped to a 6.96 in the 60 and ran the 400 in 48.93. He caught his breath while the 800 held sway on the University of Mary track and then turned in a 22.69 in the 200.

 What made the amazing triple possible was the long-running 60-meter dash, which consisted of five varsity heats and nine junior varsity races.

 Larson's pained expression as he approached the finish line in the 200 indicated he was running on fumes.

 How many times had the talented Sabers sprinter won three events in such a small time frame previously?

 "Never," he said without hesitation. "In past years (the WDA Indoor) has always been boys and girls together, so it was OK. There was so much time between events."

  Larson said he knew when he stepped on the track for the 200 that he'd just have to gut the race out.

 "I didn't feel too good when I lined up for the 200," he said.

 In the 400, Larson dominated, opening a 15-meter lead by the halfway point. Not so in the 200.

 "I saw another runner start gapping me, and I couldn't let that happen. ... I don't know, something inside me clicked. I shut off everything inside me that was telling me to give up and just went harder," he said. 

 Larson said he learned something about himself on Thursday.

 "It's a mental thing. If you're not mentally strong you're not going to get anywhere, and today proved that to me," he observed.

 Larson was meet's lone multiple-event winner.

 Century and Legacy turned the meet into a two-horse race, winning six events apiece. Placing at least one man in every event, Century piled up 162 points for first place. Legacy was second with 138. Bismarck crept over the century mark with 101 points.

 Jamestown, Mandan and St. Mary's rounded out the field with 40, 35 and 25 points, respectively.

 Century won two relays and got open event wins from Brock Johnsen in the hurdles, Braden Brown in the high jump, Chance Bowlinger in the 800 and Caden Hight in the pole vault.

 A relay and Larson's heroics accounted for four of Legacy's six first-place finishes. Matthew Alexis in the long jump and Zander Albers in the triple jump garnered the other two.

 That left just two events up for grabs. Bismarck's Sean Korsmo won the 1,600 and Mandan's Jaxon Duttenhefer prevailed in the shot put.

 Bismarck-Mandan athletes go outdoors for their next meet. The BPS Girls Invitational is scheduled April 9 at Bismarck State College, followed by the BPS Boys Invitational the next day.

Team Scores

1. Century 162. 2. Legacy 138. 3. Bismarck 101. 4. Jamestown 40. 5. Mandan 35. 6. St. Mary's 25.

Individual Results

 60-meter dash: 1. Calob Larson, L, 6.96. 2. Brock Johnsen, C, 7.20. 3. Dawson Hawkinson, B, 7.21. 4. T.J. Seidel, L, 7.26. 5. Peyton Arndt, C, 7.29. 6. Nathan Mathern, L, 7.29. 7. Lucas Miller, B, 7.35. 8. Matthew Alexis, L, 7.36.

 200: 1. Calob Larson, L, 22.69. 2. Dawson Hawkinson, B, 23.21. 3. T.J. Seidel, L, 23.22. 4. Wade James, C, 23.52. 5. Nathan Mathern, L, 23.65. 6. Caden Hight, C, 23.68. 7. Peyton Arndt, C, 23.80. 8. Matthew Alexis, L, 23.84.

 400: 1. Calob Larson, L, 48.93. 2. Aanders Weltz, L, 53.62. 3. Drew Kelsch, C, 53.76. 4. Aidan Hasby, L, 54.84. 5. Parker Ehrman, C, 54.87. 6. Clay Feland, L, 55.04. 7. Drew Henriksen, B, 55.97. 8. Preston Kroeber, J, 56.63.

 800: 1. Chance Bowlinger, C, 2:00.14. 2. Juan Flores, B, 2:08.22. 3. Iver Phillips, C, 2:09.25. 4. Isaac Anderson, B, 2:10.51. 5. Noah Just, Man, 2:11.12. 6. Braden Pitcher, C, 2:11.33. 7. Dalton Fleckenstein, L, 2:11.35. 8. Carter Sims, B, 2:12.31.

 1,600: 1. Sean Korsmo, B, 4:20.38. 2. Ben Anteau, J, 4:23.49. 3. Mason Kindel, C, 4:24.54. 4. Ethan Bender, C, 4:29.39. 5. Griffin House, C, 4:34.01. 6. Isaac Anderson, B, 4:34.73. 7. Juan Flores, B, 4:38.19. 8. Gavin Haut, J, 4:38.96.

 800 relay: 1. Legacy (Austin White, Nathan Mathern, Dylan McGlothlin, T.J. Seidel), 1:35.13. 2. Bismarck, 1:36.89. 3. St. Mary's, 1:37.96. 4. Jamestown, 1:39.63. 5. Century, 1:40.09. 6. Mandan, 1:42.50.

 1,600 relay: 1. Century (Jacob Renz, Brock Johnsen, Parker Ehrman, Drew Kelsch), 3:39.72. 2. Legacy, 3:44.88. 3. Jamestown, 3:48.48. 4. Mandan, 3:54.04. 5. Bismarck, 3:54.27.

 3,200 relay: 1. Century (Chance Bowlinger, Iver Phillips, Braden Pitcher, Luke Gasper), 8:46.15. 2. Legacy, 8:52.68.

 60 hurdles: 1. Brock Johnsen, C, 8.25. 2. Cullen Curl, SM, 8.71. 3. Treys Tietz, Man, 8.85. 4. Nate Anderson, C, 8.97. 5. Jack Wilson, C, 9.44. 6. Devin Beach, J, 9.69. 7. Weston Snyder, L, 9.83. 8. Cody Dirk, L, 10.16. 

 High jump: 1. Braden Brown, C, 6-8. 2. Ethan Stotz, B, 6-0. 3. Devin Beach, J, 5-8. 4. Jayce Weigel, SM, 5-8. 5. Kyler Scott, B, 5-8. 6. Nick Kupfer, L, 5-8. 7. Treys Tietz, Man, 5-6. 8. Ty Allen, B, 5-6.

 Pole vault: 1. (tie) Caden Hight, C; Jake German, B, 12-6. 3. Matthew Scheer, SM, 12-6.

 Long jump: 1. Matthew Alexis, L, 22-11. 2. Hudson Schroeder, B, 21-5 1/4. 3. Braden Brown, C, 21-3. 4. Dylan McGlothlin, L, 21-3. 5. Nick Kupfer, L, 20-10. 6. Seth Nelson, C, 20-5. 7. Peyton Arndt, C, 20-3 1/2. 8. Treys Tietz, Man, 20-2.

 Triple jump: 1. Zander Albers, L, 43-0 1/2. 2. Nick Kupfer, L, 42-7 1/2. 3. Kenneth Brako, C, 41-11 1/2. 4. Devin Beach, J, 41-5 1/2. 5. Jayce Lowman, Man, 38-11. 6. Ty Allen, B, 38-6. 7. Brode Hillstrom, J, 35-11 1/2. 8. Nicolaus Burgess, L, 34-11.

 Shot put: 1. Jaxon Duttenhefer, Man, 53-5 1/2. 2. Brady Bauman, B, 50-2. 3. Hunter Harvey, C, 49-9. 4. Thomas Jeske, C, 47-9. 5. Jacob Burckhard, C, 47-7. 6. Thomas Allmer, J, 47-0. 7. Lucas Schweigert, C, 46-11 1/2. 8. Conor Hedges, B, 44-8.

