Legacy's Larson erupts for 3 quick wins, Century takes WDA indoor team title

Winning three open events in a track meet is nothing new for Calob Larson. The Legacy senior has performed the feat twice at the state meet and on other occasions, as well.

But the way he did it on Thursday added a bit of panache.

Larson won the 60-, 400- and 200-meter dashes in a span of four running events at the Western Dakota Association boys indoor invite. He sped to a 6.96 in the 60 and ran the 400 in 48.93. He caught his breath while the 800 held sway on the University of Mary track and then turned in a 22.69 in the 200.

What made the amazing triple possible was the long-running 60-meter dash, which consisted of five varsity heats and nine junior varsity races.

Larson's pained expression as he approached the finish line in the 200 indicated he was running on fumes.

How many times had the talented Sabers sprinter won three events in such a small time frame previously?

"Never," he said without hesitation. "In past years (the WDA Indoor) has always been boys and girls together, so it was OK. There was so much time between events."

Larson said he knew when he stepped on the track for the 200 that he'd just have to gut the race out.