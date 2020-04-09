Legacy's Clements tries to stay connected to team during shutdown

“Will that happen? Your guess is as good as mine. We just need to be prepared for the opportunity.”

Coming off a fourth-place finish at last season’s state track meet, the Sabers looked solid once again on paper.

Calob Larson, already with six state titles through just his sophomore season, was looking to add to his sparkling resume. Larson swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes as both a ninth- and 10th-grader.

“Calob’s on pace to do some unprecedented stuff. For a kid like that, it’s really unfortunate,” Clements said. “Certainly for the seniors this is a really tough deal. You feel for those kids.”

Clement’s son Rhett was one of them. Rhett placed in all three jumping events last year.

“He’s handling it very well. He’s very level-headed,” Chris said of his son.

In-season or out, having access to training equipment is an essential element to improvement. With schools in lockdown, currently athletes are locked out.