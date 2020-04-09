Legacy's Clements tries to stay connected to team during shutdown

Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Hangouts are social networking platforms not typically tied to sports.
However, these times are anything but typical.
Online social network computer programs are keeping athletes and coaches connected when in-person practices are not allowed.
For coaches like Chris Clements, head coach for Legacy’s boys track team and the Sabers’ football team, it’s a sign of the times.
“Lot of virtual meetings with track athletes, trying to keep them active and ready,” said Clements, also a physical education teacher at Legacy. “It’s definitely a little bit of a change. We’re all going through it -- teachers, coaches. You want to stay connected with your students and athletes. It’s challenging, but this is what we need to do right now.”
The spring sports season is currently in lockdown, victim of the coronavirus outbreak. The likelihood of an abbreviated season for athletes in track, baseball, golf, soccer, softball and tennis grows dimmer by the day. Even still, Clements said athletes need to stay ready.
“We’re giving our kids weekly workout plans depending on what event group it is,” Clements said. “Our coaches are meeting with athletes through Microsoft Teams, trying to keep them motivated and working out in the hopes we do have some kind of a season this year.”
“Will that happen? Your guess is as good as mine. We just need to be prepared for the opportunity.”
Coming off a fourth-place finish at last season’s state track meet, the Sabers looked solid once again on paper.
Calob Larson, already with six state titles through just his sophomore season, was looking to add to his sparkling resume. Larson swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes as both a ninth- and 10th-grader.
“Calob’s on pace to do some unprecedented stuff. For a kid like that, it’s really unfortunate,” Clements said. “Certainly for the seniors this is a really tough deal. You feel for those kids.”
Clement’s son Rhett was one of them. Rhett placed in all three jumping events last year.
“He’s handling it very well. He’s very level-headed,” Chris said of his son.
In-season or out, having access to training equipment is an essential element to improvement. With schools in lockdown, currently athletes are locked out.
“The biggest thing is not having the weight room for individual workouts,” Clements said. “You have kids trying to get bigger and stronger, but you also have kids that are trying to work through injuries and need to rehab. It’s another part of this that is unfortunate.”
Staying busy is key even if it means getting creative.
“There are all kinds of workouts on YouTube, cross fit videos, yoga. … There’s a lot of stuff out there regardless of what resources kids have personally available,” Clements said.
Coaches and athletes, everyone is in the same boat.
“Boredom. This isn’t what anybody wants to be doing -- coaches, athletes, teachers. The sun's shining. We want to be out working, getting better, enjoying time with your teammates,” Clements said. “You have to make the best of the situation. You can’t worry about things beyond your control. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of things beyond our control right now.”
