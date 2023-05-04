Strong singles play kept the Sabers unbeaten on Thursday.

Legacy took all six matches over Century en route to a 6-3 win over the Patriots in West Region tennis action.

The Sabers improved to 4-0 in conference matches and 5-0 overall as they once again appear poised to make a push for the top spot.

"I was really happy with how we played in singles. Century is a really good team," Legacy head coach Scott McPherson said. "I thought we showed some really good resiliency in matches where we were down, but we were able to come back and finish strong."

Aleah McPherson won fairly handily at No. 1 singles, but the other five matches all were competitive.

At No. 2, Anna Sorenson won in straight sets, but Erika Lee took 10 games.

"I've been really pleased with Anna's play. She's been very consistent in the singles matches we've been able to play," McPherson said.

Cambrya Kraft and Halle Severson each went to three sets, but prevailed. Kraft edged Ashley Kindem 6-3 in the third at No. 3 singles. Severson dropped the first set at No. 4 to Ava Dunlop, but came back to win 6-2, 6-2.

"Cambrya and Halle both played good players. Those were tight matches. For both girls to be able to get wins was very encouraging," McPherson said.

Chelsa Krom won in straight sets at No. 5 over Kate Miller, 6-2, 7-5.

At No. 1, Brooklyn Sand started fast (6-1), then had to outlast MyKaela Jorgenson in a tiebreaker in the second set.

"I was happy with all the girls today. Century is a very good team. They have a nice lineup, so to be able to win all the singles matches, we had to play well to do that," McPherson.

Century turned the tables in doubles, winning all three.

McPherson used some different combinations. The No. 3 match went to a tiebreaker with Miller and Jorgenson holding off Sorenson and Sand 10-5 in the third.

"Century played better than we did in doubles, but I thought we still did some good things," McPherson said.

Minot and Legacy remain unbeaten so far in the West Region. Bismarck has just one loss.

"There's a lot of parity this year. Quality teams with good players," McPherson said. "Minot's going to be good. Century, Dickinson and Bismarck are all good. St. Mary's has a whole new crew and they've been competitive. It's fun to see so many good teams."

Even with the late start to the season, McPherson expects to get pretty much all the originally scheduled matches in.

"If we keep getting this kind of weather, we should be fine," he said. "It's fun to get outside and get into more of a consistent rhythm. We're excited about what our team can do the rest of the season."