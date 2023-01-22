Legacy solves OT problems in win over Mandan

If there was one particular Achilles’ heel for Legacy’s hockey team through the first two months of the regular season, it was finding a win in OT.

Entering their game against Mandan, the Sabers had gone to an extra session four times and hadn’t won yet.

They’d even had their first game against the Braves this year go to overtime, a game Mandan won with a power-play goal early in the extra session.

That streak ended at VFW Sports Center as the Sabers beat the Braves on Saturday night 2-1.

“I was a little disappointed, not with our effort, but the things we should know as a group that we want to do,” Sabers head coach Mario Lamoureux said. “We didn’t do those things very well tonight. A win is a win, so I’m happy with that, but hopefully we take today as a learning lesson moving forward.

“It was good for the group’s confidence (to win) in case we get in that situation again.”

“Felt great to break the overtime curse,” senior forward Josiah Will, who scored the game-winning goal Saturday, said. “Glad we’re out of the rough patch. There’s been some bad blood with us and Mandan, there’s a good cross-river rivalry. Feels good to capitalize on it and beat them after they knocked us out of state last year.”

Mandan and Legacy are nearly perfectly suited to battle each other to an extra session this year.

Under new co-head coaches Matt Winkle and Marshall Tschida, Mandan (7-4-1-1, 8-5-1-1) is content to let teams keep possession of the puck while frustrating them on defense and counter-attacking when the opportunity strikes.

Legacy (8-1-1-2 West Region, 9-2-1-4 overall) hasn’t been perfect this year at playing its brand of hockey, but when they have, it’s been a possession- and shot-focused team that can score in many different ways.

“Mandan is tough to play against,” Lamoureux said. “They clog the middle and keep things to the outside, so it was hard to generate chances on them.”

“They work hard and they have a high execution level,” Will said. “They aren’t a super strong team, but they play like it.”

Legacy entered Saturday’s game on a six-game winning streak, but they really hadn’t had the kind of low-scoring test in those games they faced Saturday.

“We’ve had some good games, we’ve also had some games we’ve won where we haven’t played very well,” Lamoureux said. “Then we’ve had some games where we’ve played a solid, team game where we’ve worked as a five-man unit and doing the things we’ve talked about.

“If you’re getting wins, it’s a good thing, but you’re always trying to dissect what we can do better.”

The first meeting between the two teams saw Bennett Leingang, who also played Saturday and made 25 saves, make 39 stops in a 4-3 dogfight.

Leingang made multiple saves through screens and frustrated the best efforts of the Sabers’ offense.

“I give Bennett Leingang a ton of credit in both games,” Lamoureux said. “He gave their group a chance and made it look like a simple game for him. He’ll stop everything he sees, so he’s a goalie you have to challenge.”

Mandan’s leading scorer this season, junior forward Matthew Haider, was also their only scorer Saturday.

Breaking up ice after a turnover by the Sabers, he beat Tyler Miller cleanly midway through the first period to give the Braves the lead.

“We controlled play for most of the game, but Mandan is opportunistic,” Lamoureux said. “They have guys who can make you pay if you’re soft on plays. Matt Haider had a nice goal in the first period.”

Legacy’s lone goal in regulation was the exact kind of goal they and coach Lamoureux love to see scored.

Players crashed the net midway through the second, and after Leingang kept Easton Moos and Elliot Houn out, it was Matthew Souther on the follow-up to tie the game at one.

“If you’re playing against a good goalie, you have to create traffic and screens,” Lamoureux said. “If he sees it, he’s going to stop it. It was a good goal for that group, we adjusted our lines a little and they scored a big goal for us. Goals aren’t always pretty. That was definitely a dirty one.”

Legacy missed a golden opportunity late in the third to earn all three points for themselves.

An open net was there for the taking by a Legacy attacker with Leingang out of position, but the shot missed and play continued into the extra session.

“It was a little frustrating (not being able to win in regulation),” Will said. “We just have to focus on burying pucks and finishing our chances, and we’ll be good to go. We had to be strong on our sticks and run the systems we were supposed to.”

Midway through overtime, Moos was followed by Will up the slot, and Will buried Moos’ centering pass behind Leingang for a much-needed OT winner.

“Easton made a good read, he curled back, found Josiah in the slot, and Josiah made a nice move to get the win,” Lamoureux said. “If you want to win games, you have to make big plays once in a while, and that would definitely fall into that category.”

“That one felt great,” Will said. “Great plays from my teammates to put me in a good position to score. I made sure I didn’t lose the puck, picked a spot, executed a move and it worked out.”

Miller only needed to make nine saves to earn the win, but Mandan’s chances, while few and far between at times, were almost all tough to stop.

“These aren’t easy games to play, when you’re not seeing a lot of action,” he said. “That’s a dangerous game to be in when it’s tight, but he made the saves he had to, and he’s continued his steady play he’s had all year.”

Having a heavier early-season schedule means that Legacy has just five games remaining.

The Sabers (28 points) sit atop the West Region standings, just ahead of Minot (27 points) and with a little clearance on the now-third place Braves (24 points) and fourth-place Century (22 points).

“Feels great to be on top of the West,” Will said. “We’ve worked hard for this, and we’d like to keep it going. We’d like to go into the West Region tournament on a good winning streak.”

Legacy faces Bismarck Tuesday, while Mandan hosts Minot in its next game Thursday.

“We had some tougher games early on, but we’ve played some good hockey over the last month,” Lamoureux said. “We’ll always have games where we’re a little up and down. We talk about not tossing blind pucks to the middle, soft passes through the middle. We have to play hard hockey, and if you make plays like that, those kinds of plays can go against you.

“At any level, you have to take care of the puck, and I thought we were a little soft on some plays today, but that stuff can happen.”

Legacy schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Home vs. Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Away at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center

Friday, Feb. 3

Away at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Home vs. Minot, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center

Friday, Feb. 10

Home vs. Hazen-Beulah, 8 p.m., Capital Ice Complex

Mandan schedule

Thursday, Jan. 26

Home vs. Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Home vs. Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Away at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Away at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Away at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

NOTE: Both Legacy and Mandan’s games against Hazen-Beulah will be six-point games in the West Region standings.