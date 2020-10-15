Legacy seniors go out with key win over Minot

"We're happy for the seniors. It's a good group of kids. They like to play here, but only got to play here once this year," Clements said of the Sanford Sports Complex field. "It's been a strange year in a lot of ways, obviously. Been some ups and downs, but that's high school football. Our kids have worked hard."

Hoffman's third rushing touchdown of the game with 7:43 left in the fourth quarter put the Sabers up 31-28.

Both teams had chances for more points.

Legacy's Brady Burman intercepted a pass midway through the fourth quarter, setting up the home team with good field position. The Sabers took over at midfield, but Hoffman had the ball jarred free, giving it back to the Magicians.

Minot returned the favor on its next possession. Driving for a possible go-ahead score, Hunter Ruzicka was stripped at the 10-yard line. Matt Jensen recovered it for Legacy.

The Sabers were forced to punt for the only time of the game with 2:25 to go. But Minot went razzle-dazzle on its first play, but the throw was well under thrown and the 6-foot-3, UND-bound Kupfer was there to ice the win.