Legacy seniors go out with key win over Minot

Legacy's seniors got just one game on its true home field this season.
The Sabers made it count Thursday night.
Lyric Hoffman ran for 99 yards and three touchdowns, Clay Feland threw for 128 yards and ran for 95 more, and Nick Kupfer had two interceptions as the Sabers kept their postseason hopes alive with a 31-28 win over Minot.
"A lot of us seniors have played together for four years now and it's just fun to come out, showcase our skills, rally around each other and get the W," Hoffman said. "We needed this game tonight. It was a tough game, but we found a way to get it done."
The high-powered Sabers registered 395 yards of offense on a night not fit for it. Howling north winds made the 40-degree temps feel worse.
"We're just happy to be playing," Hoffman said. "We're not worried about the weather."
Despite another stellar offensive showing, Nick Kupfer's interception on an attempted flea-flicker by Minot iced the win for the Sabers with 90 seconds left.
"The defense played a little better in the second half. Really, that ended up being the difference," Legacy coach Chris Clements said. "This was the type of game we expected. Minot has been playing everybody tough."
The Sabers (3-3) are one win from sealing a Class AAA playoff spot. Legacy plays at Dickinson (1-5) on Wednesday.
"We're happy for the seniors. It's a good group of kids. They like to play here, but only got to play here once this year," Clements said of the Sanford Sports Complex field. "It's been a strange year in a lot of ways, obviously. Been some ups and downs, but that's high school football. Our kids have worked hard."
Hoffman's third rushing touchdown of the game with 7:43 left in the fourth quarter put the Sabers up 31-28.
Both teams had chances for more points.
Legacy's Brady Burman intercepted a pass midway through the fourth quarter, setting up the home team with good field position. The Sabers took over at midfield, but Hoffman had the ball jarred free, giving it back to the Magicians.
Minot returned the favor on its next possession. Driving for a possible go-ahead score, Hunter Ruzicka was stripped at the 10-yard line. Matt Jensen recovered it for Legacy.
The Sabers were forced to punt for the only time of the game with 2:25 to go. But Minot went razzle-dazzle on its first play, but the throw was well under thrown and the 6-foot-3, UND-bound Kupfer was there to ice the win.
"We shot ourselves in the foot a few times with mistakes, fumbles and stuff like that," Clements said. "We did a lot of good things. We're still trying to put in all together, but we'll take it and move onto the next one."
Hoffman had 99 of the Sabers' 267 yards on the ground. The 5-11, 185-pounder looks fully healed from a ACL injury suffered last season.
"I feel good. I'm ready to go and just help the team," said Hoffman, also a top linebacker for the Sabers. "Clay (Feland) has been balling out all year. We know we have a lot of weapons on offense. We made a few mistakes tonight, but we came together and were able to pull it out. We expected a tough game. It's always like that in the WDA."
Minot was led by Chase Burke, who ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, before being tossed for helmet-to-helmet contact on a tackle in the fourth quarter.
The Sabers marched down the field to take their first lead of the game on their opening possession of the.
On the opening drive of the second half, Legacy went 57 yards with eight straight running plays. Hoffman finished it off with an 6-yard touchdown run to make it 20-14. TJ Seidel’s third PAT made it a seven-point spread.
Minot drew even after the teams exchanged turnovers.
Kupfer made an athletic interception for the Sabers near the goal line to end a Minot drive. On the next play, Sabers fullback Max Jarrett found running room, but the ball was jarred free. Minot picked it up at the 5-yard line. They needed four plays to tie before Trevor Emke dove in from the one yard-line on fourth-and-one.
Long scoring drives were the name of the game in the opening half.
The Sabers’ second scoring drive tied the game on the final play of the first half.
Feland scrambled to the right, bought time and found Brady Burman open for a touchdown as time expired. TJ Seidel’s PAT kick tied it at 14-14. The drive lasted 13 plays, one fewer than Legacy’s first scoring drive. Seidel went 4-for-4 on PATs and made a 26-yard third-quarter field goal.
Legacy's first scoring drive went 14 plays. Hoffman finished it from a yard out.
"Our line played great. Those guys probably don't get enough credit," Hoffman said. "They're really good."
