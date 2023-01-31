Legacy seizes control of West Region with 5-3 win over Century

It's rare to find two teams hotter than Century and Legacy were entering play Tuesday night at the VFW Sports Center.

Winners each of eight straight games, and having already played an entertaining 6-5 overtime matchup the first time around, the battle that took place between the Patriots and Sabers determined control of the West Region moving forward.

The Sabers (11-2-1-4 overall, 10-2-1-3 West Region) came out on top this time around, edging the Patriots (9-6-2-0, 8-3-2-0) with a 5-3 win to earn three valuable points in the West Region standings.

"We had spurts where we played well, but we had a lot of undisciplined penalties," Legacy head coach Mario Lamoureux said. "Ultimately we got the win, and that's what matters. Any time you win, you feel good."

The first two minutes of the first period set the tone in Legacy's favor.

Already having been robbed once by Century goalie Hoyt Ubl (19 saves), the Sabers kept the puck in the zone and pounded enough shots toward the Century net to break past Ubl and take a 1-0 lead just over a minute in thanks to Josiah Will.

"We knew this was a big one," said Will, who finished the game with a goal and an assist. "It's a big thing to set the pace early in the first, and we did that well."

That was the lone score in the first period, which was rather unusual considering the two teams had combined for 11 goals the first time around.

"If you get on the board first, it always feels good," Lamoureux said. "Unfortunately for us, we got that first goal and then sat back the next 10 minutes and Century started to take it to us."

The second period was a little more reflective of that previous matchup, at least from a scoring standpoint.

"Century grinds hard, they get pucks to the net and crash it," Will said. "We had to stay in the middle, clear pucks and be smart with the puck."

After Century scored the game-tying goal less than a minute in, thanks to a point shot by Charlie Vig (goal and an assist) that snuck through traffic, Legacy tallied three of the next four goals in the remaining 16 minutes of play.

Gage Martell, Matthew Souther and Drew Beasley each scored goals in the period, with Century's second goal coming from Hayden Ritter.

"We had a couple really good individual plays, and scoring three goals is usually a good sign," Lamoureux said. "But it's a three-period game, and we still have some growing left to do."

"We were strong in the offensive zone, moved pucks well and got to the net," Will said. "We bore down and finished our chances."

Beasley's tally, which sent the Sabers into the second intermission with a 4-2 lead, came in the waning moments of the second period with the Sabers a little more than halfway through a five-minute power play.

"If you want to be a good team, you have to score on the power play," Lamoureux said. "Drew made a nice individual play on the goal."

The third period was almost all Century, very much like the first time around.

Thanks to several penalties, some of which were both iffy and got Lamoureux yelling at the action on the ice, the Patriots spent nearly half the period on the man advantage.

"We took some dumb penalties, so we need to have some better discipline," Will said. "We grinded it out, stayed in the positions we needed to, and our goalie had a big game."

Luckily for the Sabers, not until the Patriots had gone to 6-on-4 play with Ubl on the bench did Century score, with Maxon Vig taking a feed from his brother Charlie and slamming the puck home past Legacy goalie Tyler Miller (19 saves).

"Agree with the calls or not, we left it open for the refs to make calls," Lamoureux said. "When we take our foot off the gas, we're not a great hockey team. We did a decent job of limiting their chances."

While Miller was broken three times, he came up big when his team needed him.

With Century pressing hard for the tying goal and Ubl once again on the bench, Miller made several critical saves on tough Patriots shots, and got the benefit of one of the best Century shots clanging off the goalpost.

"Miller played very steady, and the saves he made when it was 4-3 to keep it four-three were unbelievable saves," Lamoureux said. "You need your goalie to step up and make big saves, and Tyler did that."

Legacy's leading scorer had his own answer to the goal by Century's leading scorer that iced the game for the Sabers.

Marcus Butts (goal and an assist) collected a puck after a shot on Miller, tossed it off the side boards, then got to watch it hit dead center into the empty Patriot net.

"Big play, we got the puck out of the zone and got an insurance marker," Lamoureux said. "Plenty of relief when the puck went in the net, because it sealed the win."

"Lot of excitement in the locker room after this one," Will said. "It feels great. Good thing we didn't let this one get away in the third with all the penalties, but a lot of guys made big plays to have us end on top. This one is big for our pride; we wanted that last one but we fell short in OT. Feels good to take this one."

Though the Patriots continue to have a game in hand on the Sabers, the Sabers have a three-point lead and just three games remaining: a road matchup against Williston and home matchups against Minot and Hazen.

"You gotta keep looking forward to the next game," Lamoureux said. "We can't let our heads get too big, we have to work to stay there. We have to keep the right mindset moving forward. We had a tough time with Williston on the road last year, so we have to be ready to play."

"We have to adjust to the ice early," Will said. "It's an Olympic-size sheet, it's a little wider. We just need to make good passes and make plays."

On Century's end, they have a rare home-and-home series with Jamestown this Thursday and Friday.

Century plays the Blue Jays at home Thursday, then heads East to play them again on Friday.

MINOT 3, CENTURY 0

In the first game of the day, Minot's girls hockey team had one of its best games of the season, shutting out Century-St. Mary's 3-0 at the VFW Sports Center.

In a rematch of each team's first game of the season, in which Minot won 3-2, the Magicians got two breakaway goals from Eve Slind in the first and third and a power play goal from Taylan Cope to push Century's playoff hopes to the breaking point.

Jillian Ackerman made 16 stops for Minot, while Ellie Horner halted 20 shots for the Patriots.

Century tangles with Williston on Thursday, then faces Legacy-Bismarck next Tuesday in a game that could likely determine the final playoff spot in the girls state hockey tournament.