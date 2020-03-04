Legacy's Petrik: No. 1 seed doesn't matter anymore

Take away Turtle Mountain, which struggled with a young team, and it was a pretty balanced winter of West Region girls basketball.
Every team ended with at least two conference losses, and the No. 9 (Williston) and No. 10 teams (Dickinson) in the 11-team league, sprung mild play-in game surprises to keep their seasons alive.
With trouble seemingly around every corner, going 17-2 in conference games was a significant achievement for both Legacy and Century.
By virtue of their regular-season sweep of the Patriots, the Sabers are the No. 1 seed for the West Region tournament, which starts today at the Bismarck Event Center. It’s the first time Legacy has earned the top seed.
“Any time you end up the No. 1 seed and have 19 regular-season wins, something we haven’t done before, you have to be pleased with that,” Legacy coach Jim Petrik said. “With as deep as the conference was this season, to get through with only two losses is a really good achievement for our team. We had a lot of close games, a lot of games where we were behind in the second half, but I have to credit my girls for finding a way to win a lot of those games.
“We’re hoping that being in several close games gives us the toughness you need at tournament time.”
Despite the sparkling-regular season record, Petrik said all of that is left on the sideline starting today when the Sabers (19-2) face Williston (7-15) at 2 p.m. in the tournament tip-off.
“We’re happy with where we’re at, but that’s all behind us now,” the Sabers’ head coach said. “Seeds, records, ranking – it means nothing now. Everything starts over.”
Three games follow the Sabers and Coyotes. Game 2 features Mandan (14-7) and St. Mary’s (12-9) in the 4/5 contest. Second-seeded Century (19-2) faces Dickinson (6-16) in the third game followed by Bismarck (15-6) and Minot (11-11) in the finale.
While the conference did prove to be deep, the Sabers and Patriots were the cream of the crop. The Patriots ranked No. 1 in scoring (70.1 ppg) and scoring defense (45.1 ppg). The Sabers were No. 2 in both – 65.8 and 49.5.
“To hold teams, on average, under 50, that’s a pretty good number. Only Century was better than us,” Petrik said. “We have pretty athletic kids that keep people in front of them for the most part.
“In my experience, you have to be able to play tough man-to-man defense on these bigger courts if you’re going to have a chance to win.”
Depth has been a key for the Sabers, although the trio of Alexis Dressler (13.3 ppg), Arianna Berryhill (12.9) and Jaiden Baker (11.3) are all capable of lighting it up.
“We have three pretty talented players in Dressler, Berryhill and Baker but they know we’re only as good as the five on the floor playing as one,” Petrik said. “We do a pretty good job of sharing the ball. No one really cares who gets the credit or who scores.”
Mac Boone (7.9 ppg) and Ashton Sagaser (6.9 ppg) give the Sabers a strong starting five with plenty of reinforcements on the pine.
“We’ve played up to 10 kids,” Petrik said. “That’s a nice luxury to have.”
While Legacy’s first-round tilt against Williston may look like a mismatch on paper, the Sabers know better. The Coyotes were the No. 8 seed entering the tournament in 2019 only to pull off a pair of surprises to qualify for the state tournament.
“We have to defend the 3. Williston is a good 3-point shooting team. They’ve shown they can make shots in the Event Center,” Petrik said. “They dress eight and play mainly seven. If it’s up to Williston, they’re going to slow the pace and play in the half court. If it’s up to us, the game will be full court and played in transition. It’s up to us to impose our will.”
Makia Remus (11.6 ppg) and Brooklyn Douglas (10.4 ppg) are Williston’s top scorers.
Come March, most all stats go out the window.
“We just need to go in with the mindset that the No. 1 seed means nothing and understand that anybody can beat anybody,” Petrik said. “It’s a fun time of year with a lot at stake.”
