Legacy's Petrik: No. 1 seed doesn't matter anymore

Take away Turtle Mountain, which struggled with a young team, and it was a pretty balanced winter of West Region girls basketball.

Every team ended with at least two conference losses, and the No. 9 (Williston) and No. 10 teams (Dickinson) in the 11-team league, sprung mild play-in game surprises to keep their seasons alive.

With trouble seemingly around every corner, going 17-2 in conference games was a significant achievement for both Legacy and Century.

By virtue of their regular-season sweep of the Patriots, the Sabers are the No. 1 seed for the West Region tournament, which starts today at the Bismarck Event Center. It’s the first time Legacy has earned the top seed.

“Any time you end up the No. 1 seed and have 19 regular-season wins, something we haven’t done before, you have to be pleased with that,” Legacy coach Jim Petrik said. “With as deep as the conference was this season, to get through with only two losses is a really good achievement for our team. We had a lot of close games, a lot of games where we were behind in the second half, but I have to credit my girls for finding a way to win a lot of those games.

“We’re hoping that being in several close games gives us the toughness you need at tournament time.”