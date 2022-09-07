Legacy rolls to sweep of St. Mary's

Hometown rivals met at Legacy Tuesday as the Sabers took on St. Mary's in a West Region volleyball match.

Legacy continued an impressive start to its home conference schedule, sweeping the Saints in short order, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14.

"It was a team effort," Legacy head coach Jennifer Astle said. "It's hard to pick someone to highlight. It was perfect harmony. Everybody did their parts and did their parts well."

St. Mary's entered the match having given the state's No. 2 team, Century, a hard go of it last Thursday. Legacy came in off a 3-1 win over previously undefeated Jamestown, also on Thursday.

Astle and her team were well aware of how hard the Saints had pushed the Patriots last week, and came prepared for a battle.

"We talked a lot about mindset and carrying a mindset of being who you want to be, no matter what the score is on the scoreboard," Astle said. "Jamestown and St. Mary's are both teams that do that themselves, and we wanted to emulate that and we did a nice job of it tonight."

Legacy rarely trailed Tuesday.

The Sabers dominance in building early leads came thanks to their defense, which made life difficult on St. Mary's.

Legacy's defense was led in large part by a combination of JoAnna Fleckenstein (13 digs, one assist) and Brooklyn Brendel (two kills, two blocks, two digs).

"We talked about going out and establishing our block early," Astle said. "We wanted them to go up to the net having to work around us. We got our block going and made their hitters funnel to our defenders, and our defenders were relentless in pursuit tonight, they didn't let a lot of balls drop tonight without putting in an effort (to play it).

"JoAnna had a fabulous night back there, she did a good job of running down deep balls and did a good job of cleaning up the hits that our block misses."

Offensively, it was, as Legacy has come to pride itself in the past few years, a team effort.

No player had more than 10 kills, but Halle Severson (eight kills, two aces, seven digs), Reese Duchsherer (eight kills, two aces, 11 assists and four digs), and Asiah Gross (seven kills, three aces, one block and two digs) had plenty to say in all facets of the game.

"Last year, we ran a 5-1, with Madi Colby being our setter and now we've switched to a 6-2," Astle said. "One of the reasons we've switched to a 6-2 is when you're able to have three offensive threats running across the net all the time, that creates a lot of offense for everybody.

"St. Mary's had a hard time getting their block in system because we had offense coming from all over the place."

Astle also highlighted the play of her setters against the Saints.

"Both of our setters, Madison Colby and Reese Duchsherer, did a nice job of giving our hitters balls to hit," Astle said. "They weren't trying to get perfect sets, but making balls better. Our passing was phenomenal tonight, even off serve-receive, which makes it easy for our setters."

On the Saints side of things, Mykie Messer had a game-high nine kills, a team-high 10 digs, and St. Mary's only block. Koia Krenz had St. Mary's only two aces, and Gabbi Mann had 14 assists.

Despite Messer having a good game, Legacy's defense had an answer most every time the Saints regained service.

"Sometimes when your team gets ahead in a set or by sets, you can start to play comfortably," Astle said. "We are working to make sure we're never in that mentality of being comfortable.

"Through our ups and downs of last season, we had a match at home against Jamestown last year where we won the first two sets then lost the next three, and the girls on the floor carry that game with them because they learned from it and they're working to make sure things like that don't happen again."

St. Mary's will look to rebound against Jamestown on the road on Thursday.

As for Legacy, they close out a three-match homestand on Thursday against Minot.

"We've been at home quite a bit, and our home crowd has been nice to feed off of," Astle said. "It's been fun to play because our fans have a lot of energy."