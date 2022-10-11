Legacy powers past Mandan in clean sweep

It's been a busy few weeks for the Legacy Sabers volleyball team.

With the Fargo Invite in the rearview mirror, the Sabers returned to their conference schedule with a clean sweep of Mandan at Haussler Gymnasium Tuesday evening, 25-14, 25-8, 25-16.

"We had a couple hard weeks with tough losses to Century and Jamestown, so we used the Fargo tournament to regroup, gain some confidence back and get going," Sabers head coach Jennifer Astle said. "Tonight was a team effort, which is a strength of our program this year, we have a lot of people we can count on to do different things on different nights."

Last weekend's tournament, where the Sabers had a good second day of competition to win the Silver Bracket, was a confidence booster after tough losses to Jamestown and Century.

"This weekend helped get our confidence back," junior outside hitter Halle Severson said. "We all came together, worked on some little things, and pulled off the win (tonight)."

Some early struggles at the serving line kept the Braves level with the Sabers temporarily, but Legacy overcame it and pulled away despite giving up a small run to Mandan at the end of the set.

"Mandan is a team that traditionally hasn't given up, they're a strong defensive team," Astle said. "They had big hands at the net so we had to talk about adjusting our set placement to hit around their block. The kids didn't get scared when they got blocked, they kept hitting the ball back and making Mandan play defense.

"The adrenaline in the first set can be a little too much, we have to take a breath and settle into the match, which we did."

Play in the second set was dominated by the Sabers. Surrendering just eight points, four of which Mandan scored in the first 10 points, was one of Legacy's best sets of the season.

Severson, who tied with teammate Asiah Gross for the team lead with nine kills, was plenty busy during the second set.

"We were using our options," Severson said. "We were running our offense well and it came together for us to place the ball in good spots."

In the driver's seat with two sets in the books, Astle started going to her bench.

"Going into the postseason, you'll need your bench at times, have kids step in and fill roles," Astle said. "It's always fun when you can give kids opportunities to prepare themselves for that."

"It shows that anybody can play any position and come in and have a spark for us," Severson said of the deeper rotations against the Braves. "That shows how Legacy volleyball plays."

Legacy's clean play in the back half of the first and all of the second sets didn't translate as much into the third.

Mandan gave the Sabers a go in the final set, with the teams tied as late as 11-11.

A three-point run favoring the Sabers forced the Braves to call a timeout, a call that was key in helping the Sabers through the rest of the set.

"Mandan put some balls over that got us out of system," Severson said. "But we did a good job of moving the ball to the pins."

With the mistakes addressed in the huddle, the Sabers reeled off a 14-5 run to close out the sweep, their sixth clean sheet of the season.

"Mindset is hard, when you go up 2-0 on a team, it can be easy to lose some focus," Astle said. "With the timeout we were able to talk about that, talk about what we needed to do to refocus, and we did that. I'm happy with how we responded."

Sydney Heinert (four kills, 1.5 blocks, an ace and a dig) and McKenna Johnson (three kills) led the Braves. Sierra Kainoa had a balanced game with 11 assists, three digs and a kill.

Behind Severson and Gross, Madison Colby (seven kills, 14 assists, two aces, three digs and a half-block), and Reese Duchsherer (five kills, 17 assists, six digs, an ace and a half-block) kept Legacy's offense rolling.

"Our hitters listened to feedback on where we can put balls to take Mandan out of system," Astle said. "They executed well on that. Our serve-reception tonight was phenomenal. They got balls to our setters where they could utilize all three options which helps open splits in the block."

The Sabers now prepare for a rematch against St. Mary's, who they beat in straight sets at Legacy earlier on in the season.

"We can't underestimate any team," Severson said. "Even though we won the first time, they're a good team and we have to keep playing our own volleyball and need to have a good game against them."

"We'll see a big block across the net and they're a program that works hard and doesn't give up on balls," she said. "You have to mentally stay in the game, there aren't any breaks. You have to do the little things and remind each other of the little things."