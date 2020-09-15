Legacy outlasts Bismarck in five-game marathon

Deadlocks were the recurring theme of the night. The first game was knotted three times, the last time at 9-9. Game 2 featured 18 standoffs, the last at 22, there were no ties in Bismarck's 25-18 third-game win. The fourth game produced 10 deadlocks.

Sand said it was important to come away with a victory after so much time and effort was invested in the match.

"The longer we work so hard, the more we want it. We put in so much effort," said Sand, who logged a team-high 16 kills. "It's more special for us when we have to work for everything."

Sand began the match with a lot of tipping and tapping but went with more power as the evening wore on.

"They played their defense pretty deep on us at first, so the tip was open. They adjusted and we started to play the deep corners more," she said.

Astle said the match never developed much of a personality.

"It was all over the place, a little bit of everything. ... Both teams have a lot of talent and ability," she said.

Astle noted the aggressiveness the Sabers showed in the fifth game was what she'd been trying to bring out the whole night.