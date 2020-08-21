Legacy opens season with win over scrappy Mandan

Nick Mathern and Jay Moylan have been a dynamic doubles pairing.
Unbeaten in conference matches last season, 2020 started the same way for Legacy's No. 1 tandem on Friday.
Mathern, a senior, and Moylan, a junior, earned a 6-3, 7-5 win over Mandan's top duet of Brady Helbling and Keaton Pritchett in the Sabers' 7-2 season-opening win over the Braves.
Mathern and Moylan's chemistry is legit. Not only are they friends on and off the court, they also make money on it.
"We teach tennis together to little kids all summer," Mathern said. "It's a lot of fun seeing the passion kids have for the game. That was us not that long ago."
Mathern and Moylan are part of the Sabers' big 4, which will be tough for any team to match up with.
"We have a really strong top four this year and a lot of younger guys coming up that we're working with a lot," Mathern said. "They'll just keep getting better and better as the season goes on."
The Sabers dropped just six games in 1-4 singles. Mandan, however, showed fight. The Braves won at 5 and 6 singles and were competitive in all three doubles matches.
"It was a good start for us against an up and coming team," said Legacy coach Scott McPherson. "I thought Mandan played really well today. They are going to be a team to reckon with this year."
The Sabers are the favorites, however.
Moylan did not surrender a single game in his match at No. 2 singles.
"Jay plays with so much savvy," McPherson said. "He doesn't let adversity affect him at all. He's just so steady."
At No. 1 singles, Corby Svihovec rolled 6-0, 6-1.
"I think it was just the start to a very fun season for Corby," McPherson said.
Anthony Janes, the latest in a long line of stellar Janes tennis players for the Sabers, dropped just three games at No. 3.
"Anthony has a very strong physique," McPherson said. "He's improved so much. He's become a very good player and he's only a sophomore."
Mathern rolled as well at No. 4, 6-2, 6-0.
"Nick has found a real passion for tennis. He's definitely put the time in," McPherson said. "It's very nice having a doubles team as good as he and Jay are together."
Jack Johnson, a senior, and eighth-grader Gage Martell also picked up their first varsity wins. Johnson teamed with Svihovec at No. 2 doubles.
The No. 3 doubles match was a hotly contest affair, in the 90-degree heat, as Janes and Martell outlasted Braydon Ressler and Trevor Elijah.
Despite their favored status, the Sabers take nothing for granted.
"We're kind of used to it. That's the way it is every year," Mathern said. "We're always going to work hard. Mandan came out and played well today and we know it's going to be like that. We have to come ready to compete every match."
Coach Paul Christen's Braves did not leave empty handed.
Junior Jayden Arenz held off Johnson 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5 singles.
At No. 6, Trevor Elijah, a senior, climbed out of a 0-1 hole to rally for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Martell.
Despite the heat, and wind, and no nonconference matches this season due to the schedule being pared down related to the virus, McPherson was pleased with his team's play.
"We certainly saw a lot of good things out there. I thought both teams, considering the difficult conditions, played really well and that was great to see," McPherson said. "We're very thankful to be playing a season and we're excited for the next one."
The Sabers host Minot in a non-counter on Tuesday. The Braves are back in Bismarck the same day to face Century at Sertoma.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!