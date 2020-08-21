Legacy opens season with win over scrappy Mandan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nick Mathern and Jay Moylan have been a dynamic doubles pairing.

Unbeaten in conference matches last season, 2020 started the same way for Legacy's No. 1 tandem on Friday.

Mathern, a senior, and Moylan, a junior, earned a 6-3, 7-5 win over Mandan's top duet of Brady Helbling and Keaton Pritchett in the Sabers' 7-2 season-opening win over the Braves.

Mathern and Moylan's chemistry is legit. Not only are they friends on and off the court, they also make money on it.

"We teach tennis together to little kids all summer," Mathern said. "It's a lot of fun seeing the passion kids have for the game. That was us not that long ago."

Mathern and Moylan are part of the Sabers' big 4, which will be tough for any team to match up with.

"We have a really strong top four this year and a lot of younger guys coming up that we're working with a lot," Mathern said. "They'll just keep getting better and better as the season goes on."

The Sabers dropped just six games in 1-4 singles. Mandan, however, showed fight. The Braves won at 5 and 6 singles and were competitive in all three doubles matches.