Legacy, Jamestown advance to state Class A girls basketball tournament

Teams play for their basketball lives in the sunshine bracket at the West Region basketball tournament.
By the time day turned to night on Saturday, Legacy and Jamestown lived to play another day while the sun set on the strangest girls’ basketball season ever for Bismarck High and Mandan.
Defending region champion Legacy rode a good start to a 65-51 win over the Bismarck Demons in the first state qualifier at the Bismarck Event Center. Jaiden Baker’s double-double (18 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists) helped the Sabers stay alive.
In the second qualifier, Mandan led 9-2 before Jamestown came back to take the lead for good with 12:28 left in the first half on the way to a 66-53 win.
LEGACY 65, BISMARCK 51
Legacy set the tone early, leading wire to wire after jumping out to an 8-0 lead and nursing a double-digit lead through much of the second half despite 24 turnovers.
“I never felt comfortable until the final buzzer because of Bismarck’s ability to turn us over,” Legacy coach Jim Petrik said. “We knew it would be a game of runs and I give our kids credit for bouncing back after two tough losses.”
Arianna Berryhill scored eight of her 10 points in the first 11 minutes of the game as the Sabers stretched the lead to 15-5.
With Legacy playing loose with the basketball, the Demons crept back to get within 27-21 at half thanks to a 17-4 edge in points off turnovers. Another miscue by the Sabers on their first possession of the second half led to Peyton Neumiller’s bucket that made it 27-23 with 16:12 to play.
But Baker sparked a 14-5 run that gave the Sabers control again. She scored eight of the 14 points, including two on a layup after rolling around the defense and taking an inbounds pass in stride to the basket, followed by a three-point play.
“We don’t like to throw it because it’s a risky play but Jaiden is kind of a risky player,” Petrik said. “We live and die by what she brings to the table and we don’t want to contain her.”
Alece Blazek had a big game for Legacy with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Jilee Golus and Payton Gerving led the Demons with 10 points apiece.
JAMESTOWN 66, MANDAN 53
Four Blue Jays scored in double figures to keep Jamestown’s season alive.
Grace Hegerle had 13 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out. Anthonett Nabwe added 11 points and four rebounds before she, too, fouled out.
The game was tied only once after the Blue Jays moved to the front, that at 27 on Amaya Ramsey’s basket with 59 seconds left in the half. But the Blue Jays owned the second half to earn their first state tournament berth since 2014.
The closest Mandan got was 35-34 on Jayden Wiest’s 3-pointer with 14:38 to play. Jamestown answered that with a seven-point run, led back-to-back baskets by Nabwe.
It was 42-39 when Jamestown went on a 9-0 run to take control for good. Jordan Finck’s 3-pointer ended the run. She ended the game with 10 points.
Breanna Oettle added 13 points for Jamestown.
Mandan senior Sydney Gustavsson’s career ended short of the state tournament but in a great all-around game. She was the only Brave to reach double figures with 11 points to go with six rebounds, seven assists and six steals.