Legacy, Jamestown advance to state Class A girls basketball tournament

With Legacy playing loose with the basketball, the Demons crept back to get within 27-21 at half thanks to a 17-4 edge in points off turnovers. Another miscue by the Sabers on their first possession of the second half led to Peyton Neumiller’s bucket that made it 27-23 with 16:12 to play.

But Baker sparked a 14-5 run that gave the Sabers control again. She scored eight of the 14 points, including two on a layup after rolling around the defense and taking an inbounds pass in stride to the basket, followed by a three-point play.

“We don’t like to throw it because it’s a risky play but Jaiden is kind of a risky player,” Petrik said. “We live and die by what she brings to the table and we don’t want to contain her.”

Alece Blazek had a big game for Legacy with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Jilee Golus and Payton Gerving led the Demons with 10 points apiece.

JAMESTOWN 66, MANDAN 53

Four Blue Jays scored in double figures to keep Jamestown’s season alive.

Grace Hegerle had 13 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out. Anthonett Nabwe added 11 points and four rebounds before she, too, fouled out.