Legacy hockey coach Lamoureux setting high bar for Sabers

Mario Lamoureux isn't into moral victories.

However, the head coach of the brand new Legacy High hockey team knows there will be growing pains in the team's first year. Last weekend was an example. After a shaky opener against Fargo North, the Sabers rebounded with a strong performance and nearly knocked off West Fargo, losing 4-3.

"We didn't play a very good team game Friday," Lamoureux said of the 7-1 setback to the Spartans. "We talked about a few things as a group, a few technical things, but more so effort-wise and we came back with a much better team game on Saturday.

"I'm not a moral-victory guy, but I do feel like we took a step in the right direction against West Fargo. The key thing now is to build on that, not go backwards."

The Sabers' next chance to do that is tonight in Jamestown against a Blue Jays team that was picked toward the top of the West Region.

"When I've been asked where I think we'll stack up my answer has been consistent: I have no idea," Lamoureux said. "Other than the scrimmages we played, I haven't seen much high school hockey. I do know that if we show up to compete, I think we're capable of playing good hockey. If we don't, anybody can beat you."

Lamoureux, a former captain for the University of North Dakota team, keeps it simple when it comes to expectations for his first-year squad.

"You play the game to win. I don't think it's much more complicated than that," he said. "Whether you're a new high school team, an established team, a college team, if you're going to compete, you play to win. That's what our expectation is -- to win."

Legacy has 34 players out for hockey, allowing for both varsity and JV teams.

Understandably, the team is young.

Senior defensemen Caleb Moore and Miles Stiefel anchor the blue line, while fellow 12th-grader Avery McMahon leads the forwards. McMahon, Moore, and sophomores Stryder McMahon and Lucas Vasey scored goals over the weekend. Easton Moos, a sophomore, had two assists. Marcus Butts and Elliot Houn, two more sophomores, and junior Ivar Martell were also credited with assists.

Sophomore goalie Tyler Miller stopped 67 of 78 shots he faced.

“I think we have a really competitive group. I like that about these kids. They’re excited to have their own team,” Lamoureux said. “Obviously, we’re young. We’re going to give a lot of different kids opportunities to show what they can do. We’ve already had some kids that have stepped up and surprised us a little bit and hopefully we’ll continue to see that as the season goes on.”

With two more teams needing ice time in town, there has been a bit of a crunch at local rinks, although Lamoureux says things are working out so far.

“I’d always like to practice longer, every coach would probably say that, but we’ll make the most of the time we have,” he said. “No complaints.”

For the hockey-lifer Lamoureux, his ambition goes beyond even his own team.

“It’s exciting for me. I’m very passionate about helping kids get opportunities not just in Bismarck, but in Western North Dakota and Montana,” he said. “We have a lot of really good athletes in our region and a lot of untapped potential. Helping those kids develop and get to the next level is something we really want to see happen."

