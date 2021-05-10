Legacy High standout Larson taking track talents to NDSU

Larson has proved to be at his own level in his senior season for the Sabers.

He broke the all-time record in the 200 (21.12 seconds) during a meet at the Bowl on April 22, smashing the old mark of 21.44 seconds, which had stood since 1987.

In that same meet, he came within one-one-hundreths of a second of Weston Dressler's record in the 100, 10.45 to 10.44.

The latest to fall, and it fell hard, was the 400 at the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls on April 30. Larson blazed a time of 47.02, which crushed the meet and all-time record of 47.78, which was held by Century's Landon Jochim since 2014.

"The 400 is so confusing because I never know what to expect when I cross the finish line," he said. "I didn't know I had ran a 47 until they displayed it on the board."

Larson did have a goal of breaking the record in the 200 and 400, but never believed it was a slam dunk.

"The 400 has been a target of mine since my freshman year," he said. "I thought maybe I could get the 200 and 400, but you never really know. I guess it just worked out."

Focus now turns to the 100, but that too will be tough.