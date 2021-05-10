Legacy High standout Larson taking track talents to NDSU

Calob Larson decided to stay close to home after all.
The record-breaking Legacy High School track standout will continue his career at North Dakota State after originally planning to pull up stakes.
"At first I wanted to go out of state and get away from home, but with how long it took me to decide, the idea of staying in North Dakota grew on me," he said.
Larson, who in the last couple of weeks has broken the all-time North Dakota records in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, and come within a whisker in the 100, had options. He also considered South Dakota State, Air Force and West Point.
Larson expects to run the 400 at NDSU, which has a rich tradition in track and field.
Larson won the 100, 200 and 400 in each of the last two state meets, doing so as a freshman and sophomore. Last year's state meet was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
None of that, however, convinced him he was capable of competing at the D-I level.
"Right about when I started going all over the place, running in NSAF (National Scholastic Athletics Foundation) meets ... running in Iceland and Florida and North Carolina and I was holding my own, maybe I thought I had the potential to go to a bigger school," he said.
Larson has proved to be at his own level in his senior season for the Sabers.
He broke the all-time record in the 200 (21.12 seconds) during a meet at the Bowl on April 22, smashing the old mark of 21.44 seconds, which had stood since 1987.
In that same meet, he came within one-one-hundreths of a second of Weston Dressler's record in the 100, 10.45 to 10.44.
The latest to fall, and it fell hard, was the 400 at the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls on April 30. Larson blazed a time of 47.02, which crushed the meet and all-time record of 47.78, which was held by Century's Landon Jochim since 2014.
"The 400 is so confusing because I never know what to expect when I cross the finish line," he said. "I didn't know I had ran a 47 until they displayed it on the board."
Larson did have a goal of breaking the record in the 200 and 400, but never believed it was a slam dunk.
"The 400 has been a target of mine since my freshman year," he said. "I thought maybe I could get the 200 and 400, but you never really know. I guess it just worked out."
Focus now turns to the 100, but that too will be tough.
"I think it's doable, but it's a tough one to get," Larson said. "It's such a short event."
He has a few more cracks at it, including the West Region (May 21) and state meets (May 27-28), both of which will be held at the Bowl. Larson also fancies a run at the record in the 4x100 relay. He and teammates Matthew Alexis, Nathan Mathern and TJ Seidel own the top time so far in the West at 42.42 seconds. The record is 42.21, set by Century in 2017.
"We have high hopes for that," he said of the relay. "We're close."
With Larson leading the way, Legacy also figures into the mix for the top team award.
"Everyone is saying we have a chance to take first. The only downside I see is we don't have many distance runners," he said. "This year's team for Legacy is mostly sprinters and jumpers and we have some really good throwers too. We have a strong team. I think we'll make a run at it."
Now it's about fine tuning.
"The big thing is staying healthy and getting ready for state," Larson said. "We want to be at our best and finish strong."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com