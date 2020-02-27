Legacy gymnast Stugelmeyer has eclectic athletic interests

Gymnastics and motocross may seem like an athletic odd couple but Legacy’s Elicca Stugelmeyer is pulling off both quite nicely.
The Sabers' senior standout is ranked as the No. 2 all-arounder in North Dakota heading into this week's state meet in Dickinson. Stugelmeyer has been participating in gymnastics since she was 3 years old and has been a varsity team member since the seventh grade.
Her endeavors on a dirt bike are more of a summer activity, but she's equally competitive with the handle bars.
"I've been doing it for five or six years," Stugelmeyer said of motocross. "My brothers did it and I got bored watching, so I just started doing it. It's fun."
But it's on the balance beam, floor exercise, vault and uneven bars where Stugelmeyer shines brightest. Last weekend at the West Region meet in Jamestown, she was named the Senior Athlete of the Year.
"I was really surprised. I didn't expect that at all," she said of the top award. "I was excited about it. To have my teammates and coaches there made it even better."
Stugelmeyer ranks second in the state in all-around average at 36.975. Only Dickinson senior Ayana Fossum (38.108) owns a higher mark.
Stugelmeyer is consistent across the board. She's ranks fourth in bars (9.275) and beam (9.308), and seventh on floor (9.458) and vault (9.3).
She said floor exercise is her favorite event but that it can, "vary by the day."
As most gymnasts say, beam, "Is the most difficult. You just try not to fall off," she said.
Stugelmeyer's senior season has gone even better than hoped. As a junior, she placed seventh in the all around (36.65) at the state meet and helped the Sabers to a runner-up finish in the team competition.
"My goal was just to get better as the years went on," Stugelmeyer said. "I've always tried to work hard and see where it took me."
Legacy enters today's team competition with the fourth-best scoring average at 140.315. Dickinson (148.290) is the heavy favorite to win its fifth straight team title. The Sabers, Jamestown and Devils Lake figure to challenge for runner-up honors.
"We've had a really good season. It's been a lot of fun," Stugelmeyer said.
With her final meet approaching, Stugelmeyer is not targeting specific scores or places.
"You just try to focus on one event at a time and do your best. Hopefully we're able to finish strong," she said. "Its kind of sad that this will be my last meet, but it's also fun to get to be with my teammates and coaches."
As the only senior on either three Bismarck teams, Stugelmeyer has tried to be a leader for her young teammates.
"I try to be positive and encouraging," Stugelmeyer said. "Everybody makes mistakes, that's part of being in gymnastics. I just try to help out with positivity."
Stugelmeyer, an honor-roll student at Legacy, plans to stay in Bismarck to attend college next year. She intends to pursue a degree in nursing.
While her gymnastics career is ending this weekend, she'll stick with her offseason hobby for a while.
"It's dangerous. I go with girls. The boys get a little scary," she said of her motocross exploits. "I do OK, but I think I'm better at gymnastics."
