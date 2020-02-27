Legacy gymnast Stugelmeyer has eclectic athletic interests

Stugelmeyer is consistent across the board. She's ranks fourth in bars (9.275) and beam (9.308), and seventh on floor (9.458) and vault (9.3).

She said floor exercise is her favorite event but that it can, "vary by the day."

As most gymnasts say, beam, "Is the most difficult. You just try not to fall off," she said.

Stugelmeyer's senior season has gone even better than hoped. As a junior, she placed seventh in the all around (36.65) at the state meet and helped the Sabers to a runner-up finish in the team competition.

"My goal was just to get better as the years went on," Stugelmeyer said. "I've always tried to work hard and see where it took me."

Legacy enters today's team competition with the fourth-best scoring average at 140.315. Dickinson (148.290) is the heavy favorite to win its fifth straight team title. The Sabers, Jamestown and Devils Lake figure to challenge for runner-up honors.

"We've had a really good season. It's been a lot of fun," Stugelmeyer said.

With her final meet approaching, Stugelmeyer is not targeting specific scores or places.