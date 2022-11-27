Legacy girls wrestling team focused on improvement

Bismarck and Legacy were neck and neck all season long for the title of best girls wrestling team in the West Region.

The rivalry continued immediately into the new season, with the Demons and Sabers meeting Nov. 22 in a dual that went into criteria to be decided, with Legacy being declared the winner.

“Felt good to get the win,” Legacy head coach Rick Ripplinger said. “We still have a lot to learn, but we’ll gain on it.”

After competing together last season, it was decided each school had the numbers to compete on their own this winter.

“The girls are working hard,” he said. “We have a long ways to go and we’re just trying to get better.”

Bismarck took first at the West Region tournament last season, with Legacy finishing third.

The results flipped for the state tournament, with Legacy taking second behind Central Cass and the Demons finishing in a tight third.

Those close competitions, plus Legacy’s 37-36 criteria win on Tuesday, are already starting to kindle an excellent rivalry between the programs.

“I think Bismarck will be a good rival for us,” Ripplinger said. “We’ll see each other a lot, we’re at the same tournaments quite a bit. They’ll be one of the better teams we face all year.”

Of Legacy’s six top-three placers at last year’s state tournament, five have returned and competed last Tuesday: Alicia Kenefack, Elizabeth Youboty, Aleiya Cullinan, Summer Hanna, and Phoenix Lindseth.

Those five went 4-1 against the Demons, with Elizabeth Youboty taking the lone loss to Bismarck’s Julia Araujo, who won the state championship at 100 pounds last season and has now moved up to the 115 weight class.

“Our returners are doing well,” Ripplinger said. “One of our top three finishers didn’t come back out for wrestling this year, but hopefully the girls are hungry to get a title this time around.”

While not quite able to run a full lineup out for the dual against Bismarck, Ripplinger is hoping that the numbers will work out for him to be able to do it at times this season.

What might prevent the Sabers from filling out a full lineup on a regular basis are the numbers in their program, at least for this year.

“We’re a little thin in some weight classes where we don’t have any backups, just the one person at that weight,” Ripplinger said. “Hopefully we can get everybody to the proper weight classes and keep the injury bug away, and if we can, we should be able to fill most of the weight classes.

“We have strong individuals at 100/105, we’re strong at 135 with Aleiya Cullinan, then we have Phoenix Lindseth in the top weight classes, she was an All-American in Fargo this summer and she’ll be tough to handle.”

Legacy’s schedule is filled with plenty of opportunity for improvement, starting at the two-day Mandan Lions Tournament, which starts on Friday.

The Sabers took fourth behind South Dakota’s Pierre and Spearfish as well as Minot at last year. Ripplinger is glad his team has it on their schedule.

“There should be some good teams there,” he said. “Spearfish and Pierre are both bringing wrestlers and there should be good competition from the East too. It’s a good tournament to wrestle in because you are guaranteed a lot of matches because of the round robin format.

“It’s also a good tournament to see where we’re at this early in the season.”

For the Sabers, it’s all about getting better.

“Our first goal is improvement every week,” he said. “We have to keep showing improvement. Then we want to be right up there as one of the best teams in the state at the end of the year.”