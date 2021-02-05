Legacy finishes late to hand Watford City third loss in Bismarck

The Watford City Wolves have seen way too much of Bismarck in the past 10 days.
On Friday, the Wolves made their fourth 380-mile round trip in 10 days to the capital city for a West Region girls’ basketball game, and for the third straight time, the Wolves went home smarting from a loss.
This time, it was Hannah Stymeist and the Legacy Sabers ruining the trip with a 67-61 win. The Sabers (12-5) pulled away from a 58-58 tie in the last 1:41 of the game to hand the Wolves (11-4) their third straight loss.
With their fifth straight win, Legacy took over sole possession of second place in the West Region.
“We haven’t talked a whole lot about seed yet because there are so many games left, but every game is important down the stretch for confidence and momentum,” Legacy coach Jim Petrik said.
Watford City hopes to find some momentum at home where it opened the season with six straight home games, all wins.
“It (road miles) definitely seemed to wear on us on Saturday. We looked like we were gassed,” Watford City coach Tom Dwyer. “We’re not going to use that as an excuse, but we’re finally going to get two home games in a row. That will be nice.”
Both teams got off to a slow start offensively, which wasn’t a surprise as the two rank among the best teams in the region in scoring defense. What was surprising is that the troubles were mostly their own doing.
With 5:49 left in the first half, Jaiden Baker made one of two free throws to pull the Sabers within one point at 11-10. At the time, Legacy was 3-for-22 from the field and the Wolves were 5-for-19.
Arianna Berryhill’s 3-pointer following Watford City’s fifth turnover in six possessions gave Legacy its first lead. It also ignited both offenses, leading to four lead changes and two ties in the last 5:33 of the half.
It was tied for the last time at 22. Alyssa Eckroth scored on a layup and Berryhill hit two free throws with 1.6 seconds left to stake the Sabers to a 26-22 halftime lead.
The Sabers took a 33-30 lead on one of Berryhill’s four 3-pointers with 14:33 left. Berryhill finished with a team-high 19 points. Legacy slowly started stretching the lead behind Berryhill and Jaiden Baker, who had 12 points.
Legacy led 56-46 with 5:18 left but a barrage of 3-pointers ate away at that lead and Emma Mogen’s bomb with 1:41 to play tied the game at 58-58. Mogen had 17 points while teammate Ashley Holen led all scorers with 24 points.
Enter Stymeist.
Fourteen seconds after Mogen tied it, Stymeist untied it for the final time with a basket off an offensive rebound. After a Watford City turnover, Baker missed a layup but Stymeist was there to gobble up the rebound and toss a no-look reverse layup into the basket and was fouled by Holen. She added a free throw for a five-point lead with 1:04 to play.
“I knew I had to make a shot and just threw it up there,” Stymeist said.
“We’ve been getting on Hannah all year to square up and I guess this is one of the times I’m glad she didn’t,” Petrik said. “She fights for us every night and I’m happy to see her get that moment.”
Stymeist scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half.
The Wolves pulled within a basket on two Hayley Ogle free throws, but Berryhill and Baker sealed the game from the free throw line in the closing seconds. The Sabers had a 16-6 advantage in free throw scoring.
Legacy hosts Williston today at 3:45 p.m. The Wolves get St. Mary's at home on Tuesday.