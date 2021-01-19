Legacy earns road win over No. 3 Bismarck High

It didn’t come easily, but the Legacy Sabers picked up a big road win.
Nick Kupfer poured in 29 points and Keegen Woodbury and Zander Albers hit clutch 3-pointers late to help Legacy hold off a late charge to post a 68-60 victory over No. 3-ranked Bismarck on Tuesday at Karlgaard Gym.
It was a total team effort, Sabers coach Jason Horner said.
“I think we had contributions from everybody,” he said. “We had guys coming in for just a couple of minutes like Sam Link taking a charge, getting blocks and rebounds. Lyric Hoffman played probably his best game of the year, just making plays. And it doesn’t have to be on offense. You can make positive plays for us on defense and that’s what we focus on. Just a great defensive effort all the way around. We definitely earned it. That’s a good team.”
The Sabers held an explosive Demons team to 24 points in the first half and 60 for the night.
“Every shot that goes up, you hold your breath,” Horner said. “And no lead is safe. They just fly around and if you just make one bad pass and they get a layup, that gets them going. I thought we stemmed the tide.”
A 15-0 run in the first half helped Legacy open up a 30-18 lead and the Sabers were up by 11 at the intermission (35-24).
Legacy pushed the lead back to 11 early in the second half, but Bismarck pulled within one twice -- at 46-45 with 10 minutes to go and at 54-53 after a 3-pointer by Tarin Walker with 7:05 remaining.
But Legacy finished on a 14-7 run, with Woodbury and Albers hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to cap an 8-0 spurt that pushed the Sabers’ lead back to 10 at 67-57 with 1:37 to go.
“We told them those will go in at the end,” Horner said. “They weren’t going in at the beginning. I think everybody was so amped up for that game, there was a good crowd, a good atmosphere, I think everybody was just so jacked to play nobody could hit a shot the first half. So we tried to pound it inside a bit and got some stuff going with our high-low but when we needed to get those 3s -- those start to fall after you chase us around a bit and we get a wide open look, that’s when we seem to knock them down. Big shots at big spots.”
Kupfer scored 19 of his 29 in the first half for the Sabers (7-3). Woodbury had seven of his 11 after the intermission and Ben Patton had eight of his 10 in the second half.
It was a big conference road win for the Sabers.
“They’re all huge,” Horner said. “To win a game like that where you’re on the road like that and the lead disappears, you have to have that intestinal fortitude to make plays and get stops and we were able to do that tonight.
“They had an off shooting night. They had some open looks that didn’t fall. A lot of their shots were contested. When you’re in their face defensively, even the open shots feel not so comfortable so I’ll give our kids credit tonight for their defensive effort.”
Treysen Eaglestaff paced the Demons (8-2) with 15. Ethan Stotz and Gunner Swanson each finished with 10.
Legacy hosts St. Mary’s on Friday at 7:45 p.m. Bismarck is at Century on Saturday at 6 p.m.