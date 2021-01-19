Legacy earns road win over No. 3 Bismarck High

Legacy pushed the lead back to 11 early in the second half, but Bismarck pulled within one twice -- at 46-45 with 10 minutes to go and at 54-53 after a 3-pointer by Tarin Walker with 7:05 remaining.

But Legacy finished on a 14-7 run, with Woodbury and Albers hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to cap an 8-0 spurt that pushed the Sabers’ lead back to 10 at 67-57 with 1:37 to go.

“We told them those will go in at the end,” Horner said. “They weren’t going in at the beginning. I think everybody was so amped up for that game, there was a good crowd, a good atmosphere, I think everybody was just so jacked to play nobody could hit a shot the first half. So we tried to pound it inside a bit and got some stuff going with our high-low but when we needed to get those 3s -- those start to fall after you chase us around a bit and we get a wide open look, that’s when we seem to knock them down. Big shots at big spots.”

Kupfer scored 19 of his 29 in the first half for the Sabers (7-3). Woodbury had seven of his 11 after the intermission and Ben Patton had eight of his 10 in the second half.

It was a big conference road win for the Sabers.