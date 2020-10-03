Legacy earns first trip to state soccer tournament

Legacy’s first trip to state was a long time coming.

For Tom Marcis, coach of the Sabers from the start, Saturday’s 3-1 win over Jamestown in a state-qualifier at the Bowl, ended with plenty of emotion.

“I’m really, really happy for the boys,” Marcis said, his voice cracking. “It’s taken seven years to get here. The boys have worked hard for it, they deserve it. I’m sure happy for them.”

TJ Seidel, one of 11 seniors on the roster, provided yet another marquee performance. Already with 20 goals on the season, Seidel added two more to his total -- one in each half -- as the Sabers won their 11th match of the season.

After finishing fourth in the regular season last fall, but being knocked off in a state-qualifier, a lot was riding on Saturday’s match.

“We worked really hard to get here. I didn’t know if we’d ever do it,” joked a relieved Seidel. “After what happened last year, this means a lot. It feels really good.”

Seidel made it 1-0 Sabers in the 16th minute. Luis Rivera was credited with an assist.

It stayed 1-0 until Seidel struck again. Derek Schlittenhardt and Gabe Saah earned assists on the goal, which came in the 47th minute.