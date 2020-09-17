Legacy defeats Saints in four uneven games

Legacy senior Maggie Sorensen is in her first year as a full-time outside hitter on the Saber volleyball team.
She seems to be catching on fast.
Sorensen, who is listed at 5-foot-8 but plays taller, has logged 25 kills in her last two matches amid a four-game Legacy winning streak.
She drilled 15 counters Thursday night as the Sabers won 3-1 at St. Mary's. Game scores in the uneven match were 25-14, 21-25, 25-8, 25-20.
"Motivation is part of it," Sorensen said of the Sabers' up-and-down performance. "The second set we started to play conservative. After we lost that one, we came into the huddle and coach (Jenn Astle) said we can't play not to lose. ... After that we came out and had the intensity to win."
Astle said her relatively inexperienced team's intensity is getting better, but the focus still comes and goes.
"The first set and third set we came out the right way. ... Sets two and four we got comfortable ... and errors started to pile up," she noted.
"We dug ourselves into a hole, and it's hard to come back. St. Mary's is a team that really thrives on those momentum swings," she added.
Legacy came onto the floor ready to shake and bake. The Sabers broke away from a 7-7 standoff in the first game with a 7-1 run for a 14-8 lead. Another 9-3 surge enabled the Sabers to clinch the first set.
That momentum didn't carry over to game two. Legacy led 9-5 when St. Mary's came to life with an 8-3 spree. That put the Saints ahead 13-12. Ties ensued at 13, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 21 before St. Mary's put the game away.
A Legacy hitting error, a kill by sophomore hitter Lydia Spies and back-to-back kills by sophomore Mykendra Messer gave the Saints the second game, 25-21.
"The second game we played with caution and they beat us pretty badly," Sorensen observed.
Legacy threw caution to the wind in the third game, jumping away to a 10-2 lead. The Saints never recovered from that opening salvo, getting no closer than seven points the rest of the way. Sorensen led the onslaught with three kills, and the Sabers logged five aces, three of them by senior lefty Kennedy Johnson.
St. Mary's recovered from the rough treatment in the third game to give Legacy a run in the fourth. The fourth game was spiced by seven ties, the last at 15. The Sabers took the lead for keeps with a 5-2 burst that made it 20-17. Four of those points came via St. Mary's hitting errors.
Up 22-20, the Sabers closed out the game and match with three unanswered points -- a kill by junior Breena Sand, a dig by Camaryn Beasley that went for a point and a service ace by Kristin Ness. That match was the ninth of the night by the Sabers.
Sorensen and Sand were Legacy's top sharpshooters with 15 kills each. Sand added 15 digs and Sorensen was credited with 13.
Senior Eden Schlinger and Mykendra Messer slapped nine kills each for the Saints, now 2-3 on the year.
Legacy, ranked fifth in the latest statewide media volleyball poll, improved to 5-1.
Saints coach Erica Trom said the hitting miscues that bedeviled St. Mary's on Thursday was certainly not the norm.
"We kind of hit a hitting slump," she said.
Trom wasn't surprised her team bounced back from the 17-point loss in the third game to push Legacy hard in the fourth set.
"Our girls are pretty good about getting their energy back," she said. "They have high goals they want to achieve. We reminded them of that, and they dug deep."
Both teams play again on Tuesday. Legacy plays host to Minot and St. Mary's visits Watford City.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!