Legacy defeats Saints in four uneven games

Legacy senior Maggie Sorensen is in her first year as a full-time outside hitter on the Saber volleyball team.

She seems to be catching on fast.

Sorensen, who is listed at 5-foot-8 but plays taller, has logged 25 kills in her last two matches amid a four-game Legacy winning streak.

She drilled 15 counters Thursday night as the Sabers won 3-1 at St. Mary's. Game scores in the uneven match were 25-14, 21-25, 25-8, 25-20.

"Motivation is part of it," Sorensen said of the Sabers' up-and-down performance. "The second set we started to play conservative. After we lost that one, we came into the huddle and coach (Jenn Astle) said we can't play not to lose. ... After that we came out and had the intensity to win."

Astle said her relatively inexperienced team's intensity is getting better, but the focus still comes and goes.

"The first set and third set we came out the right way. ... Sets two and four we got comfortable ... and errors started to pile up," she noted.

"We dug ourselves into a hole, and it's hard to come back. St. Mary's is a team that really thrives on those momentum swings," she added.