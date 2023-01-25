Legacy-Bismarck improving in parity-filled season

Despite a 32-point spread between the top girls hockey team and the last girls hockey team in North Dakota this year, this might be one of the most parity-filled seasons in recent years.

One of the arbiters of that parity, Legacy-Bismarck head coach Nick Johnson, is on board with the balance.

"It's completely wide open from top to bottom," Johnson said. "You have teams like Fargo North-South, Fargo Davies, Mandan, they've played close games against each other, then you have Dickinson, who took Century to overtime and played a one-goal game against Minot recently.

"It's the closest girls hockey season in my memory, and it's been a long time since we've had this kind of parity. It's great for the sport of girls hockey."

A slow start hasn't prevented the newly-formed Legacy-Bismarck team (6-7-1-0 overall, 4-6-1-0 North Dakota League for 14 points) from having some first-season highlights.

Just within the past two weeks, they have beaten Davies in overtime, beaten a surprisingly tough Williston team by three goals, and even had their first comeback win of the year against Jamestown Tuesday evening.

While they've had highs, the team has also had lows.

In and around those games, they've been beaten soundly by Mandan (6-1), shut out by Grand Forks (2-0), and lost the first in-city rivalry game to Century-St. Mary's, 3-1.

"We've been on a roller coaster ride," Johnson said. "There are times when we play good hockey, then there are times when we're going through some growing pains. We're trying to get through those times of us showing our youth to find some consistency.

"In girls hockey, if you are consistent, you can go a long way."

The Jamestown game in particular is one that Johnson is hoping shows signs of growth for his team.

It was the first time Legacy-Bismarck has overcome adversity on the scoreboard, as the team overcame a 2-0 deficit to the Blue Jays and won 4-3 thanks to a last-minute goal by Alyssa Krikorian.

"It was nice to finally face adversity and overcome it," Johnson said. "In other games where we've fallen behind, we've started chasing and not been able to come back. We were down 2-0, but fought back. I'm hoping this is a sign of us starting to learn how to play good hockey."

It's been a busy schedule over the last month, what with the weather-related cancellations in early December still being worked through.

A busy schedule such as Legacy-Bismarck's can have its pros and cons.

"We had a tough schedule portion where we had a lot of games in a short period of time," Johnson said. "The win against Fargo Davies was maybe our best hockey of the season, but we've also had some games where the little stuff has come back to bite us. You have to show up every night, because you'll be on the losing end if you don't.

"It's good we can get into the flow of playing hockey, and if we're playing the right way, that can be great. It can also be bad, because if you have some players get injured, you can really see your bench start to shorten up."

Ella Gabel was another key player in the Jamestown win. She had a hat trick and has six points in Legacy-Bismarck's last four games.

Getting more out of defensemen like Gabel will be crucial for a potential postseason run for the nascent team.

"Ella's a senior leader for us, she's been a stalwart presence on the defensive end that we put out in a lot of situations where we want to make sure the puck stays out of our net," Johnson said. "Last night she was rewarded for her work with the hat trick."

Other key contributors Johnson is looking to in the next month-plus include goalies Ellen Orr and Moira Landsverk, forward Ainsley Johnson, and defenseman Anne Hulst.

"If Ella can keep producing on offense while playing her defensive game, that would be big," Johnson said. "Anne Hulst is similar, she's been good on the defensive side, and if she can add some offense, get some pucks in the net, that would be big.

"Ainsley Johnson, on the offensive side, she's been a lights-out centerman, she's been great at winning faceoffs. Both Ellen and Moira are capable goalies, they're fighting with each other for playing time. It's great to have a 1-2 tandem like them, I'm excited to have them for this year and the years ahead."

Sitting eighth in the standings at the moment, and with seventh-place Grand Forks seven points ahead, it's likely going to be a battle between Legacy-Bismarck, Century, and Jamestown for the final spot at state, another reason why Tuesday's regulation win was important.

Johnson sees the next few weeks, in which Legacy-Bismarck won't see much of their home ice for games, as the potential separator.

Legacy-Bismarck plays bottom-dwelling Dickinson tonight, then will play Grand Forks, Fargo, Century, and Williston before their final four-game homestand to end the season.

"It's gut check time," he said. "(The next few weeks) are where we can solidify us making the state tournament by playing to the best of our ability, but we can also overlook opponents and get into a battle at the bottom of the standings. In order to win a state championship, which is our ultimate goal, you have to get to state first."