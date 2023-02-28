It hasn't been the cleanest or most win-filled path to get there, but Thursday afternoon begins the first North Dakota state girls hockey tournament with two Bismarck teams involved.

After they split apart the Blizzard during the offseason and created Century and Legacy-Bismarck co-ops, there was an open question as to whether the teams would continue a similar amount of success as the storied Blizzard.

With the first year in the bag for the Legacy-Bismarck team, at least as far as making the state tournament goes, the answer is a resounding yes.

"The split has gone well," Legacy-Bismarck head coach Nick Johnson said. "It has afforded and allowed more girls to play varsity hockey, and it's showed that there are more girls capable of playing the game.

"Hopefully it helps grow the sport with younger girls and the next generations coming through in the high schools."

It was a slow start followed by a strong finish that pushed Legacy-Bismarck to state as the No. 6 seed.

After not earning their first win in conference play until December 30, the offshoot team finished the year by losing just twice in the final month of the season, with the losses coming against the top two teams in this year's tournament, Fargo Davies and Fargo North-South.

"I'm super proud of how the girls came together over the last month," Johnson said. "We've improved the way we played and started taking off as a team and bought in the way to play. We've learned how to win and fight out hockey games at the end.

"We've got 21 girls up and down the lineup that can all play, and I think all 21 of them could play for anybody else in state. In the dog days of hockey, I think our depth has helped us outlast teams and outskate teams when we get down to the nitty-gritty times."

A game that had unexpected importance for Legacy-Bismarck came in late January.

A last-second goal in a 3-3 tie against Jamestown gave Legacy-Bismarck a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays in regulation, and with the rematch ultimately being waved off, a previously normal three-point game turned into a six-point game, vaulting Legacy-Bismarck a little further up the standings.

"Mother Nature hasn't been nice to us this year, and looking back at it, you can't look past any opponent on any night," Johnson said. "That game shows how important every game is, you have to play and show up for every game you play.

"If we don't score that last-minute goal, we would have been going to overtime, and that could have affected where we ended up."

Led by Ava Krikorian's 12 goals and nine assists and Ainsley Johnson's six goals and 14 assists, Legacy-Bismarck's offense has been consistent with outbursts of excellence.

They'll need those two, plus more of their four other players with at least six goals or their 13 skaters with two or more goals, to have offensive success in Minot if they want to make a run as this year's No. 6 seed.

"It's great to be able to play multiple lines and multiple players at different positions," Johnson said. "A big feather in our cap is our depth, and we have players anywhere on our lines that can score goals."

In net, freshmen Ellen Orr and Moira Landsverk have battled it out for the starting job in the regular season; Landsverk took 13 games and Orr took 10.

The battle has yet to be decided as far as the starter for Thursday is concerned, showing the faith Johnson has in both his goalies.

"We have two capable freshmen goaltenders that have driven our team throughout the year," Johnson said. "We have two of the best goalies in the state, so no, we haven't decided which we'll go with yet."

Much like their Century counterparts, Legacy-Bismarck was unable to beat their state quarterfinal opponent in regular season action.

Mandan beat Legacy-Bismarck 5-3 early in December, then followed it up with a 6-1 blowout in the rematch.

With a Braves squad that features as much or more scoring depth as they do, Johnson knows his team has a challenge on their hands to slow down a Mandan offense that averages nearly four goals a game.

"We've learned that they are a very good hockey team that has great team speed," Johnson said. "We're going to have to match their intensity and speed. They have girls, almost their entire roster, that works hard non-stop, their forecheck is tenacious and they do a good job of having teams lose track of their players in the offensive zone."

"They're a good team and we'll need to bring our A-game to play with them. Your best defense is a good offense, so if we can manage pucks and get pucks deep on them, play as much time in our offensive zone, we can slow their offense down."

Something that could present itself as a trend for Legacy-Bismarck to reverse from their regular season schedule is the team's play in the second night of back-to-backs.

With the squad -- as all eight teams are -- hoping to play three games in three days, Legacy-Bismarck enters the playoffs having gone 2-3 in the second games of back-to-backs, with their wins coming against Minnesota's East Grand Forks and Williston, and their three losses coming against state tournament teams in Grand Forks, Fargo North-South and Fargo Davies.

"We've been on the short end of the second night somewhat frequently," Johnson said. "Playing the second game has been a learning curve for us that we're still trying to catch up on, and hopefully we're learning from those games and can utilize our depth to hopefully play three games in three days."

One troubling trend that was a major factor in Legacy-Bismarck's slow start to the season has subsided somewhat, that being the amount of time the team has spent in the penalty box.

"As our play and success has increased, our penalties have decreased," Johnson said. "We've started to eliminate some of the penalties we don't want, especially the penalties where we're standing still and our feet aren't moving.

"Penalties are going to happen in hockey, but we want to be on the positive side of them if we can be. Us being able to limit our time in the box would be very big for us."

What could complicate things for Legacy-Bismarck teams, not to mention their opponent in Mandan, is the weather.

Where Legacy-Bismarck, and presumably Mandan, benefit over Century is that as they play the late game Thursday, they will take an extra day and not head up to Minot until Thursday morning.

"We'll let the girls do their school thing tomorrow and maybe even Thursday morning," Johnson said. "Hopefully 83 is opened up for everybody tomorrow afternoon and we can have a safe trip up Thursday."