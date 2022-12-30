Legacy-Bismarck blanks Dickinson

Some firsts for a girls hockey program are welcomed, and some are not.

A mix of both took place Friday afternoon at the VFW Sports Center, as the Legacy-Bismarck girls hockey team rolled past Dickinson 9-0.

"It's a good start for us to get back into games after some weather cancellations," Legacy-Bismarck coach Nick Johnson said. "It's good to get some momentum going. Dickinson started on us hard, but our depth took over from there."

The first of the "good" firsts was Legacy-Bismarck finishing off a busy three-game week with a win, and their first winning streak.

The winning streak started with wins over Thief River Falls (3-0) and East Grand Forks (4-2).

"It's been an odd schedule this year with the weather causing some rescheduling," Johnson said of his team having played more Minnesota teams than North Dakota teams before the Dickinson game evened the split at three apiece. "It's nice to get into the flow and get some consistency going for games."

Legacy-Bismarck's win over the Midgets was its first conference win.

"It's exciting, because to us we're making history," said junior forward Ava Krikorian, who recorded the team's first hat trick. "It's exciting to see what's coming up in the future (for us)."

Tallying twice in the second period and once in the third, the elder of the Krikorian sisters on the Legacy-Bismarck squad helped break open what was a 1-0 game after the first period and kickstart the blowout.

Assisting on the first goal of the third period, Krikorian had a four-point game, more than doubling her previous point total of three.

"I was in a hole in the beginning of the season," Krikorian said. "But now that I've gotten going, it's easier to trust in yourself to keep going."

Elder is a necessary descriptor for Ava because as the clock was ticking away on the win, freshman forward Alyssa Krikorian scored the final two Legacy-Bismarck goals, giving the sisters a total of five points and an assist on the day.

"Ava led the team with three goals, she played great and she's a special player for us," Johnson said. "We lean on her for a lot of offense. Alyssa had a pair of goals, both of which came on the same shift, she stepped up with tenacity in front of the net."

Legacy-Bismarck was whistled with eight penalties in the game, but turned it into a positive with four short-handed goals.

"I do hope that four shorthanded goals isn't a record we break anytime soon, I want that to stand for a while," Johnson said. "We worked on our penalty kill in practice this week, and the girls did a good job of recognizing when they had open ice available to them.

"Positionally we played pretty sound, we forced them to take shots from the outside, and cleaned out the front of the net."

The four shorthanded goals were split between the second and third periods. Ainsley Johnson (goal and two assists), Ava Krikorian, Ella Gabel (goal and an assist), and Aspen Eslinger (goal and an assist) all beat Dickinson goalie Olivia Vaagen (34 saves) with a teammate in the penalty box.

"When you're shorthanded, you want to just go, go, go," Krikorian said. "You need an attack mentality, while making sure your opponent can't get back and score on our goalie."

"Their goalie did a nice job of making the first saves on the majority of the shots," Johnson said. "We had to go hard for the rebounds, because those pucks were there for us to take it."

Legacy-Bismarck's first goal of the game, and the lone goal scored in the first period, was the first goal of the year for Avary Sick, who had two assists later in a three-point outing.

"In the first period, we had some nerves, some girls were trying to do too much," Johnson said. "They were trying to go north and south too much instead of using our teammates and trusting in each other. When we got some of that trust, we were able to create more offense by passing the puck well.

"We talked about it between the first and second period that there were rebounds available and that the girls needed to go to the net hard."

Dickinson was only able to put 16 shots on Legacy-Bismarck freshman goalie Ellen Orr, who earned her second shutout of the season by making qualiyu saves in the rare times the Midgets were able to press an attack.

The Midgets had several breakaway opportunities that Orr handled like a seasoned veteran, along with several shots that came about due to defenders being stickhandled out of position.

None of it mattered to Orr.

"Ellen Orr made some timely saves for us, and every now and again you need your goalie to make a save for you," Johnson said. "From those saves, she gave our defense confidence to make some breakout passes. Dickinson has some girls with good skills and hands, so it was good to have them to push us at times."

A weather-affected schedule for Legacy-Bismarck means that Tuesday's trip to Minot is a six-point game, making it a game the squad can't afford to lose if they want to push higher in the standings.

"We need to start off hard and not let down," Krikorian said. "We have to keep pushing right from the start and scare them a little bit."