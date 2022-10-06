Legacy beats Shanley 4-1 to earn first state tournament soccer victory

Heading into Thursday's matchup against East No. 3 seed Fargo Shanley, Legacy had yet to win a game in the state boys soccer tournament in either of its two previous trips.

Winless no more are the Sabers, dropping the Deacons, a late replacement for the No. 3 seed after the disqualification of No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne, 4-1 in the state quarterfinals.

"The boys played well today," Legacy head coach Tom Marcis said. "They worked hard to get to this point and I'm glad they get to play in the semifinal game."

A tight first half, where Legacy took an early lead before giving up the tying goal, ended on a high note. Freshman midfielder Urial River broke a 1-1 tie eight seconds before halftime with his first goal of the state tournament.

Junior midfielder Ben McDonald opened the scoring for the Sabers just into the fifth minute, while Shanley's tally was scored by Nathan Andrew 13 minutes later.

"Our first goal, we split the defense and we were able to run onto the ball and score," Marcis said. "The one goal Shanley scored, our defender slipped on the turf and left the shooter wide open and there wasn't much (goalie Nathaniel Ohlheiser) could do.

"The goal at the end of the first half, we brought the ball across the middle and Uriel put a strong shot into the corner of the net."

The second-half was all Legacy.

McDonald netted his second goal of the game in the 45th minute on an assist from Kamden Kooiman.

About 15 minutes later, Kooiman made it 4-1 Legacy, scoring in the 60th minute.

"(Four-one) was about right for the score," Marcis said. "We had a breakdown on defense that led to their goal. In the second half we did a better job of controlling the ball. When we got to that three-goal lead, we felt like we'd be able to handle the game."

As they've done all season, the Sabers continued to get goals from a number of sources.

"(Our scoring today) was a continuation of what we've done all year long," Marcis said. "We've been able to score from multiple directions with multiple players. If you shut one player down, another can step up. It was good to see three different players score goals today."

Steady in net as always, Nathaniel Ohlheiser earned his first win in the state tournament for the Sabers.

"(Nate) played a strong game and made sure our defenders knew he was an outlet for them and that they could clear balls back to him," Marcis said. "We knew there'd be a lot of long balls because Shanley was playing with the wind in the second half, so we had to make sure we had longer kicks and goal balls.

"We had to anticipate play instead of reacting to the ball, and that made a big difference."

While they get to enjoy the win for a little while, their biggest test of the season awaits against unbeaten Fargo Davies in the semifinals. The Eagles defeated Century 6-0 Thursday.

"If we play a solid game in the midfield and not overplay them defensively, contain and play a possession game so we're not chasing the ball, we have a decent chance of being able to come out with a win," Marcis said.

DAVIES 6, CENTURY 0

In the first game of the day, Fargo Davies proved why they are considered one of the favorites for this year's state boys soccer title.

The defending champion Eagles scored five goals in the first half in a 6-0 shutout of West No. 4 seed Century.

Savey Jones scored the first two goals of the game for the Eagles, with teammates Patrick Lawrence, Nati Adams, and Dylan Pritchard (two goals) also hitting the score sheet.

Pritchard was the lone goal-scorer of the second half for the Eagles, after closing out scoring in the first half as well.

Century's Brayden Underhill made eight saves. Earning the win was Esteban Nunez, who made three saves for Davies.

In other games Thursday, Minot defeated Grand Forks Red River in a penalty kick shootout after the teams played 100 minutes scoreless.

In the final quarterfinal game, West Fargo's Kenan Burekovic scored the only goal of the game, coming in the second half, to defeat Bismarck 1-0.