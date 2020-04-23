Legacy AD Jundt says individual award more about the team

“For the most part a lot of our programs right now are in good shape and very competitive,” he said. “We still have some work to do to get some of the other ones rolling, but we have a terrific group of coaches that are committed to their kids having success.”

Soon, Legacy is likely to have another athletic offering. The Sabers are on track to have their own hockey team for the 2021-22 season. Hockey can be a tough nut to crack when it comes to numbers and competitiveness, but Legacy has been there before.

“We were 0-9 our first season in football. It was tough. We didn’t have any seniors,” Jundt said. “But the following year we were 6-3. It takes time for programs to grow, that’s just the nature of it.”

Like everyone else on earth, Jundt would much prefer to be outside enjoying the spring season. Instead, it’s mostly office work with high school activities currently suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Just speaking for myself I’m not having trouble finding things to do. It’s a lot of preparing for next year with scheduling and lining up facilities. We’ve had some job interviews for coaches on Microsoft Teams,” he said.

Even with sports, and life, in lockdown, he sees his coaches preparing for a best-case scenario.