Legacy AD Jundt says individual award more about the team

Legacy’s Paul Jundt was named the Class A Athletic Administrator of the Year earlier this month.
For the only AD Legacy has had, it’s more of a team award than an individual one.
“I’m very appreciate of my peers recognizing me in this way, but the reason a guy like me gets this award is because of the heavy lifting the coaches and athletes do,” Jundt said. “I don’t have to ask the coaches to work hard, they just do it.”
Jundt certainly punches the time clock too, however. Far from an 8-5 job, Jundt said the support of the Saber faithful make the long days worth it.
“The people I deal with on a daily bases -- the administrators, the coaches, the kids, the parents – are overwhelmingly supportive of what we’re doing,” he said. “I’m being totally sincere in saying that. We certainly have our troubles, and issues arise just like any line of work, but the reality is I get to work with a lot of great people.”
Jundt is seemingly omnipresent at Saber games whether they’re in the home team’s venue or not.
“I enjoy sports. It’s fun to see kids competing in whatever extracurricular activities they enjoy,” Jundt said. “It’s our job to make sure we give them what they need to succeed.”
Under Jundt’s leadership, Legacy has had a lot of success since entering Class A competition full-time in the fall of 2015.
“For the most part a lot of our programs right now are in good shape and very competitive,” he said. “We still have some work to do to get some of the other ones rolling, but we have a terrific group of coaches that are committed to their kids having success.”
Soon, Legacy is likely to have another athletic offering. The Sabers are on track to have their own hockey team for the 2021-22 season. Hockey can be a tough nut to crack when it comes to numbers and competitiveness, but Legacy has been there before.
“We were 0-9 our first season in football. It was tough. We didn’t have any seniors,” Jundt said. “But the following year we were 6-3. It takes time for programs to grow, that’s just the nature of it.”
Like everyone else on earth, Jundt would much prefer to be outside enjoying the spring season. Instead, it’s mostly office work with high school activities currently suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Just speaking for myself I’m not having trouble finding things to do. It’s a lot of preparing for next year with scheduling and lining up facilities. We’ve had some job interviews for coaches on Microsoft Teams,” he said.
Even with sports, and life, in lockdown, he sees his coaches preparing for a best-case scenario.
“It’s amazing what coaches are putting out there for their kids through Google Classroom and all the interactive stuff just trying to keep the kids engaged and upbeat,” Jundt said. “Coaches want to coach. They’re not doing it out of boredom, they’re doing it because they care about their kids.”
The chances of a spring season seem slim, but being ready remains important.
“We all feel bad for the kids, no doubt about it,” Jundt said. “You have to have hope, but realistically many of us are thinking there’s a good chance we may not be back in school but we’re still hoping for the best.”
