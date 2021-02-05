Late surge by Legacy lifts Sabers over Watford City

The Watford City Wolves have seen way too much of Bismarck in the past 10 days.

On Friday, the Wolves made their fourth 380-mile round trip in 10 days to the capital city for a West Region girls’ basketball game, and for the third straight time, the Wolves went home smarting from a loss.

This time, it was Hannah Stymeist and the Legacy Sabers ruining the trip with a 67-61 win. The Sabers (12-5) pulled away from a 58-58 tie in the last 1:41 of the game to hand the Wolves (11-4) their third straight loss.

With their fifth straight win, Legacy took over sole possession of second place in the West Region.

“We haven’t talked a whole lot about seed yet because there are so many games left, but every game is important down the stretch for confidence and momentum,” Legacy coach Jim Petrik said.

Watford City hopes to find some momentum at home where it opened the season with six straight home games, all wins.

“It (road miles) definitely seemed to wear on us on Saturday. We looked like we were gassed,” Watford City coach Tom Dwyer. “We’re not going to use that as an excuse, but we’re finally going to get two home games in a row. That will be nice.”