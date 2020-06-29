Larson wins second Gatorade award

He may be on limited duty, but at least Calob Larson isn't in dry dock as is the case with legions of track athletes nationwide.
Larson, who will soon enter his senior year at Legacy High School, has the advantage of on-track events to keep his competitive juices flowing.
In February he ran at an international indoor track meet at Reykjavik, Iceland, placing second in the 400 meters in 48.65 seconds. Later this summer he'll run in a national meet in Florida.
And in between he's been named the state Gatorade boys track and field athlete of the year for the second time.
Although he missed out on the 2020 high school season due to the coronavirus outbreak, Larson has twice won the 100-, 200 and 400-meter races at the state track meet.
Larson tripled in the sprints as a freshman and added a sixth place in the long jump as Legacy placed third behind Century and Bismarck.
His sophomore year he again garnered the sprint triple with times of 11.18, 22.06 and 48.23, and ran a leg on the Sabers' winning 400 relay team. Legacy placed fourth in the team standings behind Century, Bismarck and West Fargo that year.
Legacy won the state team title in Larson's first taste of state meet competition as an eighth-grader. He ran a leg on the winning 400 relay team as the Sabers claimed team honors.
"I moved up to the varsity at the very end of the year," Larson recalled. "They put me in the 4-by-4 relay. We won (the relay) that year and we won overall (as a team). ... And I think we won in the WDA that year, as well."
It was in elementary school that Larson realized in physical education class he was faster than his classmates.
He didn't run a 400, his favorite race, until middle school.
"It was one of the last middle school meets. ... I tried it for the first time and realized I was pretty decent at it. That's when I moved up to the varsity in the eighth grade," he said.
The state meet has brought out Larson's best, so this spring left a void in his normal routine. Still, he kept working.
"I continued to train with Sanford Power and the track workouts that we did on our own time," he noted. "... We didn't get on a track until recently."
Larson said the 2020 void won't really manifest itself until next season.
"Next year will be really difficult. I'm used to going into every year and basing my times on a progression through the years," he observed. "... Next year is going to be uncertain on what I'll run."
The winter indoor meet on a banked track in Iceland was just enough to whet Larson's appetite.
"It was a new track for me, and a completely different experience," he said. "My time was faster than my outdoor times from last year ... so I feel if we were to have had a season I could have had some really good times."
Larson said the meets in Iceland and Florida are beneficial to his training regimen.
"It makes me work for something," he noted.
Although Larson now likes running the 400 meters the best, it took awhile for him to develop a taste for the race.
"I had to grow into it. I was just used to running the 100 and 200. It took me awhile to get used to the 400. Personally, I don't feel I have the strength to run the 400 full out, so I have to figure out how to run the race. It's more of a mindset and how hard you push yourself," he said.
Double one-sport Gatorade winners don't come around often, so the recruiting parade has already started for Larson, now a 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete.
"I have (colleges) calling me, but I haven't made a decision. ... I want track to be part of the decision. My goal is to continue my track career after high school," he said.
