Larson wins second Gatorade award

"I moved up to the varsity at the very end of the year," Larson recalled. "They put me in the 4-by-4 relay. We won (the relay) that year and we won overall (as a team). ... And I think we won in the WDA that year, as well."

It was in elementary school that Larson realized in physical education class he was faster than his classmates.

He didn't run a 400, his favorite race, until middle school.

"It was one of the last middle school meets. ... I tried it for the first time and realized I was pretty decent at it. That's when I moved up to the varsity in the eighth grade," he said.

The state meet has brought out Larson's best, so this spring left a void in his normal routine. Still, he kept working.

"I continued to train with Sanford Power and the track workouts that we did on our own time," he noted. "... We didn't get on a track until recently."

Larson said the 2020 void won't really manifest itself until next season.

"Next year will be really difficult. I'm used to going into every year and basing my times on a progression through the years," he observed. "... Next year is going to be uncertain on what I'll run."