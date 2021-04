Larson is lightning-quick at the Bowl, Legacy senior breaks state record in the 200

Making Thursday's efforts all the more impressive is the events in which he excelled. Larson, who has been winning state titles since his freshman year, has said the 400 is probably his strongest event.

Larson said he had "zero clue" when he crossed the finish line that he'd run races that rank with the state's all-time best.

"There are meets where I'll run and I'll feel like I ran really slowly and it turns out I ran fast. And there are meets when I fell like I ran well and it's just the reverse, so you never know when you cross the finish line," he observed.

After Thursday's achievements Larson's goals for the spring were left lying and bloody on the track.

"I shattered my goals. I can't begin to explain what I did today. Going out and running a 21.12 was beyond my goals. I never thought I'd ever have a chance to get that close to a state record in the 100," he said.

Larson's record efforts weren't prompted by intense competition. He won the 100 by over half a second and was more than a second and one-half ahead of the competition in the 200.

"I run against myself," he noted. "I try to beat my own times."