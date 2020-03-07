Langdon-A-E claims Class B state girls championship

A 20-point fourth quarter squelched Grafton's challenge and gave Langdon-Edmore-Munich the state Class B girls basketball championship Saturday night in Grand Forks.

Langdon-EM entered the final quarter holding a slender 32-30 lead, but built on that advantage and closed with a flourish to put the game away.

Both teams were dogged by cold shooting. Grafton shot 34 percent, but still bettered Langdon-EM's 28 percent. Langdon, however, enjoyed a 19-10 edge at the free-throw line as Grafton was charged with 17 fouls.

Callie Ronningen of Langdon-EM scored 20 points to lead all scorers. Morgan Freije added 15 and Kaitlynn Scherr tallied 13 for the winning Cardinals. Walker Demers scored 11 points to pace Grafton.

Both teams were looking for their second state championship. Langdon-EM won in 2005 and Grafton claimed the 2012 state title.

In Saturday's other games, Trenton defeated Central Cass 46-36 for third place, Rugby downed LaMoure-LM 50-45 for fifth and Shiloh Christian edged Hettinger-Scranton 51-49 for seventh.

Jacie Hall and Grace Kelly scored 18 and 12 points, respectively, for Shiloh, which trailed 39-38 going into the fourth quarter. Samantha Oase led Hettinger-Scranton with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Saturday's victory was a while in coming for Shiloh. The Skyhawks went 0-3 in 2019 before dropping their first two state tournament games this season.

