Langdon-A-E claims Class B state girls championship

Langdon-A-E claims Class B state girls championship

{{featured_button_text}}

 A 20-point fourth quarter squelched Grafton's challenge and gave Langdon-Edmore-Munich the state Class B girls basketball championship Saturday night in Grand Forks.

 Langdon-EM entered the final quarter holding a slender 32-30 lead, but built on that advantage and closed with a flourish to put the game away.

 Both teams were dogged by cold shooting. Grafton shot 34 percent, but still bettered Langdon-EM's 28 percent. Langdon, however, enjoyed a 19-10 edge at the free-throw line as Grafton was charged with 17 fouls.

 Callie Ronningen of Langdon-EM scored 20 points to lead all scorers. Morgan Freije added 15 and Kaitlynn Scherr tallied 13 for the winning Cardinals. Walker Demers scored 11 points to pace Grafton.

 Both teams were looking for their second state championship. Langdon-EM won in 2005 and Grafton claimed the 2012 state title.

 In Saturday's other games, Trenton defeated Central Cass 46-36 for third place, Rugby downed LaMoure-LM 50-45 for fifth and Shiloh Christian edged Hettinger-Scranton 51-49 for seventh.

 Jacie Hall and Grace Kelly scored 18 and 12 points, respectively, for Shiloh, which trailed 39-38 going into the fourth quarter. Samantha Oase led Hettinger-Scranton with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

 Saturday's victory was a while in coming for Shiloh. The Skyhawks went 0-3 in 2019 before dropping their first two state tournament games this season.

 

STATE CLASS B GIRLS TOURNAMENT

(At Grand Forks)

Langdon-EM 52, Grafton 41

(Championship)

Grafton;8;23;30;41

Langdon-EM;10;20;32;52

GRAFTON (41): Walker Demers 11, Carlee Sieben 10, Julia Dusek 8, Cassie Sieben 6, Cassie Erickson 6. Totals: 14-41 10-13 41.

LANGDON-EM (52): Callie Ronningen 20, Morgan Freije 15, Kaitlynn Scherr 13, Kaylee Lowery 4. Totals: 15-52 19-24 52.

3-pointers: G 3-8 (Cas. Sieben 2, Car. Sieben 1); L 3-14 (Ronningen 2, Scherr 1). Fouls: G 17, L 12. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: G 29 (Demers 12), L 24 (Ronningen 7, Lowery 7). Turnovers: G 27, L 10.

Records: Grafton 23-4, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 27-0.

Trenton 46, Central Cass 36

(Third Place)

Central Cass;10;18;25;36

Trenton;6;20;32;46

CENTRAL CASS (36): Isabelle Linnard 9, Morgan Lee 5, Emma Lee 4, Jaylin Cotton 5, Victoria Richter 4, Delaney Cotton 4, Klaire Cotton 3, Decontee Smith 2. Totals: 13-65 8-10 36.

TRENTON (46): Alyssa St. Pierre 14, Kaity Hove 9, Jacee Turcotte 8, Alexa St. Pierre 4, Kella Norby 2, Raquel Archer 9. Totals: 12-36 19-26 45.

3-pointers: C 2-19 (Lee 1, K. Cotton 1); T 3-14 (Hove 1, Archer 1, Turcotte 1). Fouls: C 21, T 16. Fouled out: Hove. Rebounds: C 36 (Lee 9), T 35 (Aly. St. Pierre 11). Turnovers: C 11, T 13.

Records: Central Cass 20-6, Trenton 26-1.

Rugby 50, LaMoure-LM 45

(Fifth Place)

Rugby;14;27;42;50

LaMoure-LM;6;27;36;45

<h4>Rugby 50, LaMoure-LM 45

<h4>(Fifth Place)

Rugby;14;27;42;50

LaMoure-LM;6;27;36;45

RUGBY (50): Brooke Blessum 27, Mykell Heidlebaugh 12, Tesha Sobolik 2, Bella McCabe 2, Sarah Blessum 2, Anna Johnson 2, Kendyl Hager 2, Gabriella Sullivan 1. Totals: 22-49 3-4 50.

LAMOURE-LM (45): Allie Hebl 14, Molly Musland 14, Ellie Holen 7, Kaylynn Siedschlag 6, Nateal Rodin 2, Anna Sandness 2. Totals: 15-55 10-12 45.

3-pointers: R 3-16 (Heidlebaugh 2, B. Blessum 1); L 5-23 (Hebl 3, Musland 2). Fouls: R 12, L 12. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: R 28 (Sobolik 7), L 29 (Holen 8). Turnovers: R 5, L 5.

Records: Rugby 23-4, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 21-7.

Shiloh Christian 51, Hettinger-Scranton 49

(Seventh Place)

H-S;6;21;39;49

Shiloh;13;29;38;51

HETTINGER-SCRANTON (40): Samantha Oase 20, Bailee Pierce 15, Alyssa Andress 12, Quinn Mellmer 2. Totals: 20-47 4-5 49.

SHILOH (51): Jacie Hall 18, Grace Kelly 12, Kennady Walth 9, Kelsey Mischel 6, Aliya Schock 6. Totals: 20-49 5-12 51.

3-pointers: H 5-12 (Pierce 5); S 6-15 (Walth 2, Mischel 2, Schock 2). Fouls: H 12, S 7. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: H 29 (Oase 10), S 26 (Hall 6). Turnovers: H 15, S 13.

Records: Hettinger-Scranton 18-9, Shiloh Christian 19-9.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News