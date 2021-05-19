Lamoureux excited to build Sabers' hockey program 'from scratch'

Mario Lamoureux has more unique hockey experiences than most.
He’s about to begin another one.
When the Legacy Sabers start their boys hockey team next season, Lamoureux will be in charge. It’s the first head coaching opportunity for the Grand Forks native, following a nine-year professional playing career.
Having the opportunity to build something from the ground up was appealing.
“It’s exciting being able to start something from scratch, that certainly was part of it,” Lamoureux said. “We’re not following in the footsteps or expectations of a different program. It can be what we want it to be.”
Legacy’s hockey program is expected to have about 25 players next season. Lamoureux knows they’re in for a steep learning curve early, but that, too, is part of what drew him to the job.
“The main thing at the beginning is setting a standard for myself, the players, the parents and the families involved in the program,” he said. “We’re going to have some ups and downs that come during a transition period like this, we certainly understand that, but that shouldn’t have any effect on how we work, how we prepare and the overall effort we bring to the rink every day.”
In Lamoureux, the brand new Legacy program is getting a true rink rat. He was part of two state championship teams at Grand Forks, followed by three seasons in the USHL before a four-year career at the University of North Dakota, where he was captain his senior season.
From there, he traveled the world, literally, playing pro hockey. After five minor league stops in the U.S. and Canada in the ECHL and AHL, he headed overseas, playing in Austria and Germany twice, plus Denmark and Sweden.
“I loved every second of it. I got to live the dream most kids have growing up playing hockey,” Lamoureux said.
Hanging it up was not easy.
“It’s been really emotional the last several weeks, but you come to a point in your life where you have to evaluate everything, knowing at some point you do have to move on,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but in the end the right one for our family.”
Lamoureux and his wife Molly, who is from Bismarck, have made their offseason home here since 2015. He is the director and owner of Lamoureux Hockey, a youth hockey program. They have two daughters, ages 1 and 2.
The progression from the ice to the bench is a natural one.
“If you asked a lot of hockey players when you’re done playing, coaching definitely would be one of the main jobs they would love to do,” Lamoureux said. “To be able to do that here in Bismarck, help grow the game, is something I’m really excited about.”
He’s the latest Lamoureux to join the coaching ranks. His brother, Pierre-Paul, is the head coach of the Fargo Force of the USHL. The family’s name is synonymous with hockey in the state and it’s not something they take lightly.
“For me, and obviously my family and my siblings, we never really take anything for granted,” he said. “We show up at the rink and work hard to keep that reputation. We’ve been fortunate, individually and as a family to have a lot of great experiences. My goal is to pass those experiences on to young players, whether they’re 6, 12 or 18, to help them achieve their goals as a hockey player.”
