Lamoureux excited to build Sabers' hockey program 'from scratch'

From there, he traveled the world, literally, playing pro hockey. After five minor league stops in the U.S. and Canada in the ECHL and AHL, he headed overseas, playing in Austria and Germany twice, plus Denmark and Sweden.

“I loved every second of it. I got to live the dream most kids have growing up playing hockey,” Lamoureux said.

Hanging it up was not easy.

“It’s been really emotional the last several weeks, but you come to a point in your life where you have to evaluate everything, knowing at some point you do have to move on,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but in the end the right one for our family.”

Lamoureux and his wife Molly, who is from Bismarck, have made their offseason home here since 2015. He is the director and owner of Lamoureux Hockey, a youth hockey program. They have two daughters, ages 1 and 2.

The progression from the ice to the bench is a natural one.

“If you asked a lot of hockey players when you’re done playing, coaching definitely would be one of the main jobs they would love to do,” Lamoureux said. “To be able to do that here in Bismarck, help grow the game, is something I’m really excited about.”