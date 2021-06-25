L-A-E teams earn NDAPSSA awards

FARGO — Langdon-Edmore-Munich achieved perfection in two different sports and that success led to multiple high school year-end awards from the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich rolled to an undefeated Class A state title last fall and then earned an undefeated Class B state baseball crown in the spring. Josh Krivarchka was the head coach of both state title teams. The Cardinals swept the NDAPSSA high school boys awards, winning team of the year for football, athlete of the year with senior Simon Romfo and coach of the year with Krivarchka.

For the girls awards, Minot soccer was named team of the year after earning an undefeated state championship. Thompson senior Mackenize Hughes was girls athlete of the year for her success in volleyball, basketball and softball.

Williston cross country coach Chase Gregory and Linton-HMB volleyball coach Jaime Richter share the honor for girls team coach of the year.

Female team: Minot soccer

The Majettes capped a 16-0 season with a 6-0 victory against Fargo Davies for the state championship, which was played in Grand Forks.