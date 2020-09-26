Kupfer headed to 'dream school' UND to play college football

"Well, I think it's like anything else you just try to work on it a lot at practice," he said. "I've played with good quarterbacks and good teammates and obviously that's important."

Kupfer is a three-sport standout at Legacy. He's also a key contributor on the basketball and track teams, with the fall and winter sports in close competition for the top spot on his totem pole.

"It's between basketball and football," he said. "I like them both."

Chris Clements' young Legacy program has cranked out several college players already, but being the first to go D-I is meaningful to Kupfer.

"It's cool because it shows kids from our school can get to that level," he said.

Kupfer and the Sabers are facing a critical three-game stretch to end the season. At 1-3, winning out is essential to have a shot at the Class AAA playoffs. Their next game is Oct. 9 in Mandan against the Braves.

"I think we just need to mesh together, especially on defense," he said. "We're definitely still confident. We know we have good players, we just have to go out there and get it done for four quarters in our last three games."

