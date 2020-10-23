Kuehn brings big plays to Shiloh on both sides of the ball

"It's been kind of a worrysome experience because you're not guaranteed anything and we've seen a lot of teams that have run into problems with Covid this year," he said. "As seniors, we've tried to make sure we're treating every practice, every play like it could be our last because you don't know what might happen."

The high school season has successfully made it to the playoffs and the Skyhawks (6-2) are surging. Winners of six straight -- one a forfeit -- Shiloh hosts Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central (4-4) today at Miller Field. Kickoff, in the cold, is set for 2 p.m.

Even with mid-20s temps, don't expect to hear any complaining from Kuehn.

"We're getting to play. Whether it's cold, hot or somewhere in between, we're just thankful for the opportunity," he said. "We'll be excited to be on the field on Saturday."

Kuehn's approach has been of a true leader, his coach said.

"He's a team captain for a reason," Barker said. "He sets a great example for the younger guys. Braiden's the type of kid who can put the team on his shoulders."

After two losses to start the season, the focus was on improvement.