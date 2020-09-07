Korsmo, the competitor, races with a focus

"That's how I approach everything," he added. "If I can't do something to glorify God, I don't see any purpose in doing it. ... And that doesn't just mean winning. It doesn't mean I'm never going to have a bad race. That happens to everyone. But my main focus when I put on my uniform is to glorify God."

Korsmo is among a wave of talented distance runners who came on the scene his sophomore year. Others include Brady Yoder of Dickinson, Jacob Knodle of West Fargo Sheyenne, Mason Kindel of Century and Ben Anteau and Gavin Haut of Jamestown, all of whom, like Korsmo, are now seniors.

It's kind of a dog-eat-dog milieu in which to compete, but Korsmo believes it's a blessing.

"All of us in that group are the same age. ... We're all competing against each other and, honestly, I think we're all better runners because of each other," Korsmo said. "Two years ago there were a ton of sophomores in the top 20 (at the state cross country meet)."

Korsmo had a brilliant sophomore year. He edged Yoder by three seconds to win individual honors at the state cross country meet in Jamestown. His 5-K time was 15:45.5. In the spring he triumphed in the distance double and ran a leg on the Demons' 3,200 relay team. He was clocked in 4:25.63 in the 1,600 and 9:32.05 in the 3,200.