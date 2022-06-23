Kindred, Four Winds-Minnewaukan basketball teams lead list of NDAPSSA high school honors

The Kindred girls and Four Winds-Minnewaukan boys basketball teams both capped perfect seasons with a state championship.

The Vikings and the Indians are well-represented on the list of year-end award winners selected by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Kindred was named the girls team of the year and senior Abby Duchscherer, the Miss Basketball award winner, of the Vikings was named girls athlete of the year. The female team co-coaches of the year were Jamie Zastoupil of Century volleyball and Jason Schwarz of Minot basketball.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan was named male team of the year and longtime Indians head coach Rick Smith was named male coach of the year. Troy Berg of Dickinson was named male athlete of the year.

Female team: Kindred basketball

The Vikings went 25-0, winning Region 1 and Class B state championships.

Three Kindred players will be competing in college – Duchscherer in softball at Alabama, Terryl Johnson in basketball at Minnesota State-Moorhead and Tina Freier in basketball at Jamestown.

The Vikings beat opponents by a margin of 35 points per game and limited foes to fewer than 38 points per contest.

Other finalists were Minot soccer and Century volleyball.

Female athlete: Abby Duchscherer, Kindred

Duchscherer was a three-sport standout for the Vikings.

The Miss Basketball award winner averaged 19.5 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals per game in helping the Vikings win a state title. In track, she won a state title in the javelin and was an all-region selection in volleyball. A softball standout, she played for a Sioux Falls-based club team throughout high school and will play for Alabama.

Other finalists were Logan Nissley of Century and Annie Nabwe of Jamestown.

Female coach: Jamie Zastoupil, Century volleyball and Jason Schwarz, Minot basketball

Zastoupil led the Patriots to a 37-2 season. Century won its third consecutive state title and made its 11th straight state championship match appearance. The Patriots defeated Bismarck in the state finals after the Demons handed Century its only two losses of the season. Macy Fridgen and Logan Nissley were named first-team all-state and Delani Clarke was second-team all-state.

Schwarz guided a young Majettes team to the school’s first state title in more than 40 years. Minot went 22-4, with three losses to defending champion Century and one to Bismarck. They won the state title by snapping Century’s 51-game winning streak in the final, a 75-68 Minot victory.

Also a finalist was Matt Pfau of Minot soccer.

Male team: Four Winds-Minnewaukan basketball

Four Winds-Minnewaukan returned only one senior from the previous season but the Indians went 27-0 and claimed the state Class B title.

The Indians defeated defending state champion Kindred 69-49 in the championship game.

Other finalists were Bismarck wrestling and Minot basketball.

Male athlete: Troy Berg, Dickinson

Berg was a multi-sport standout for the Midgets.

He was a first-team all-state selection in football and led Dickinson in rushing and passing. Berg was named the Senior Athlete of the Year in wrestling, finishing third at 160 pounds. And he was the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year in baseball, hitting .462 with 21 RBIs and a team-leading 38 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.

He will play baseball in the GPAC at Jamestown.

Other finalists were Paul Olson of Kindred and Trey Brandt of Beulah.

Male coach: Rick Smith, Four Winds-Minnewaukan basketball

Smith led the Indians to an unbeaten season and a state title despite having lost four starters from the previous year to graduation.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan averaged 80 points per game and limited opponents to only 48. They had only one game decided by single digits all season, which came in the season opener, against highly-ranked Enderlin.

Other finalists were Bill Nelson of Jamestown football, Dean Winczewski of Minot basketball, Jeff Schumacher and Mark Lardy of Bismarck wrestling and Nate Soulis of Thompson baseball.

