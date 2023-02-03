The Kidder County Wolves are approaching the postseason on a roll.

The Wolves head into the District 6 tournament in Napoleon next week on an eight-game winning streak.

With a solid nucleus returning off last year’s team that won 16 games, finished second in the district tournament and advanced to the Region 3 tournament, Kidder County has added a more explosive offense to its strong defense.

Kidder County will be the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, which tips off on Thursday in Napoleon.

“We knew coming in we’d be solid defensively,” Wolves coach Dan Welder said. “We were returning four starters. It’s the offense that’s been the surprise. We’ve scored more points this year than we did last year.”

After Friday night’s regular-season finale, a 56-22 win at Ellendale, Kidder County was averaging 56.2 points per game, including four games of 70 points or more. In their last eight games, since a 50-45 loss against Langdon-Edmore-Munich in Devils Lake, Kidder County has averaged nearly 60 points per game.

Juniors Grace Nicholson and Kylee Rohrich have given the Wolves a boost.

“Grace and Kylee have had a couple of games where they’ve been our leading scorer,” Welder said. “They’ve taken some of the pressure off the main girls a bit. They get a couple of rebounds, putbacks here and there … when they combine for 8-15 points per night, that’s been really huge the last three weeks.”

Senior forward Kennedy Harter leads the way for Kidder County, averaging 13.5 points and rebounds per game. She also has 35 blocked shots on the season.

Avery Rath, a senior guard, is second on the team in scoring (11.5) and rebounding (6). Freshman guard Taylor Zimmerman adds 11 points per game.

The Wolves have picked up the pace this season.

“We’ve made it a point of emphasis to push the ball a bit more, get out in transition, get a few easy buckets,” Welder said. “If we can get six, eight points a game pushing the ball up, it’s a bonus.

“If we maybe get in a bit of a dry spell, we can push the pace and it can take some of the pressure off a bit.”

Defensively, the Wolves are allowing 32.4 points per game, a big reason for their 15-3 record heading into the postseason.

“With Kennedy in the middle, she’s a nice presence in there. She protects the rim,” Welder said of Harter, a five-year starter for the Wolves. “She’s been a rock in the middle.

“Our guard pester the ball as much as they can, shoot the passing lanes and try to get some easy ones.”

The Wolves are hoping to make another strong postseason run.

“Once we get into some high-leverage situations, I’m looking forward to seeing how our kids react,” Welder said. “We’ve played some tough teams this year. Hopefully that helps us.”

The Wolves’ three losses have come against some tough competition in Shiloh Christian (ranked No. 6), Glen Ullin-Hebron and Langdon-Edmore-Munich. Those three teams have combined for 40 wins this season.

“The first game we played Shiloh, they’re one of the top teams in the state,” Welder said. “Langdon is one of the top teams in the state, too. We tried to bump up our schedule as much as we could.”

The postseason will bring more challenges, with potential matchups with district rivals Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter and Linton-HMB and Carrington and No. 8-ranked Oakes in the regional.

“There’s not any gimmes any more,” Welder said. “We have to play good basketball.

“We’ve got to execute. We can’t turn the ball over, can’t give teams extra opportunities. It’s an exciting time of the year. We’re going to try to enjoy it every day, take it one game at a time and hopefully keep it rolling.”