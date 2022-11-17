Kenmare-Bowbells outlasts Dickinson Trinity

Neither the Kenmare-Bowbells Honkers nor the Dickinson Trinity Titans played a five-set volleyball match before Thursday. Naturally it was bound to happen in the first round of the state Class B tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.

Just like last year.

After splitting the first four sets, the Honkers got the upper hand again in the final set and advanced to tonight’s semifinals with a 15-12 win. If that sounds familiar, it is.

Kenmare-Bowbells beat Trinity in five sets in the first round last year to set up a matchup with Northern Cass. Who do the Honkers play tonight? Northern Cass.

“The darn thing is last year was the same thing,” Honkers coach Tim Wallstrum said. “Same teams. … Same pattern.”

Dickinson Trinity won the first and third sets, while Kenmare-Bowbells countered with the second and fourth.

The knock on Kenmare-Bowbells and its gaudy numbers coming into the state tournament was that the Honkers hadn’t played a very tough schedule. That’s why, despite a 41-2 record they were seeded fourth.

They won 38 matches by shutouts through the region tournament and came in with an 18-match winning streak. Trinity countered with a 32-7 mark – including a 2-0 loss to Kenmare-Bowbells early in the season – and seven straight wins.

With that kind of success, Wallstrum had to wait and see how his team performed under pressure.

“I don’t think we had that much of a weaker schedule than anybody else,” Wallstrum said. “We thought all year we could play well. They played their hearts out. We’ve been behind several times this year and rallied from behind.”

The Honker rallied behind senior middle hitter Brenna Stroklund, who had a monster night with 27 kills, 12 digs and two blocks.

Anne Stroklund and Abbey Kohler had 13 kills each.

In the latter stages of the match, Trinity was unsuccessful in trying more soft tips at the net than a power game and many shots ended up set perfectly by Kate Zimmer, who had 65 assists and eight digs.

“That happens in big games, Wallstrum said. “There’s a lot of pressure out there. We do it, too. You get worried about errors. If you can keep from giving too many errors you have a good chance to win.”

It was Kenmare-Bowbells getting the upper hand midway through the first set. Three straight kills by Taya Aufforth gave the Honkers a 16-12 lead. But Trinity came right back and didn’t stop. Behind a strong block at the net and powerful offense, the Titans took the first set 25-21 to snap Kenmare-Bowbells’ 16-match shutout streak.

Kenmare-Bowbells didn’t stay down long. Instead, it took advantage of several Trinity hitting errors to pull away from a 14-14 tie to win the set 25-19 on a kill by Zimmer.

Regulation wasn’t enough to settle the third set, which was close throughout. The Honkers were on the verge of going up 2-1 after Kohler’s block made it 25-24. But Trinity responded with kills by Ava Jahner and Isabella Kovash and a block by Jahner and Melissa Zach for a 27-25 win.

Jahner was everywhere for the Titans. The 5-5 junior booked 14 kills, 14 digs, five blocks and two aces. Helena Pavek added 14 kills, Serenity Pavlicek and Delaney Deschamp had 14 digs apiece.

The Honkers extended the match with a 25-17 win in the fourth set and started the fifth with a 6-2 lead that lasted until Trinity tied it 11-11.

Kenmare-Bowbells is going for its third state title. It won it 2007 and 2009 and took second in 1992, 1998 and 2008.