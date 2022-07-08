Johnson excited to build new girls hockey team

Splitting Bismarck's one girls hockey team into two necessitated the hiring of at least one new bench boss.

Tim Meyer, longtime Bismarck Blizzard coach, was hired to coach the team of players from Century High and St. Mary's. The new team, made up of players from Legacy and Bismarck High, will be led by Nick Johnson, a very familiar face in hockey circles.

"I've been with the local youth program for the last 14 years, and I'm finally getting a chance to move up and coach in the high school ranks," Johnson said. "I'm excited to strap the skates on with the girls, have some fun, get the girls out on the ice and improve."

As with Meyer, Johnson is a local talent, having played his high school hockey at Bismarck High.

In fact, Johnson and Meyer actually played each other a little when both were in high school, another reason both coaches are looking forward to starting the in-city rivalry between their teams.

"We played against each other," Meyer said. "He went to Bismarck and I went to Century. We knew each other growing up, and now we'll get the opportunity to coach against each other."

Johnson has a bit of a high bar to clear as far as new hockey teams in Bismarck go. In its first year, the Legacy High boys hockey team advanced to the state tournament.

"Mario [Lamoureux] with the Legacy boys set the bar high, which is a great feat for them," Johnson said. "How he built that program is how we're going to be looking to go. Having Mario as a mentor and a guy who leads by example is a great place to start.

"The goal is to eventually have multiple Bismarck teams vying for a state title."

Meyer was an obvious choice for one of the two jobs, having spent eight seasons leading the Blizzard.

When the jobs were posted, it was a tough decision which team to apply for, but Meyer went with his heart, and his alma mater, by applying for the team that would contain players from Century and St. Mary's.

"It's a new chapter for girls hockey in Bismarck," Meyer said. "Being able to come back and coach at Century, where I played hockey and where I got my first coaching experience, I'm glad to come full circle on that.

"My reasoning to go for this job was I coached at Century for over 10 years, my kids will go to Century, it's a loyalty thing for me."

Knowing that Meyer would likely want to return to his alma mater influenced Johnson's decision on which job to apply for.

"I knew Tim graduated from Century, and figured that's where he'd go to be," Johnson said. "It was more of an assumption than anything, but it's why I applied for the other position."

For the moment, Meyer will also be able to coach under his old team's name, as his team will fly the flag, so to speak, of the Century Patriots.

As for Johnson's team, for at least the first year, the team will simply be known as the Bismarck-Legacy girls team. That's not the long-term plan, however.

"I'd like to see some sort of a team name come out of it, but I don't want to rush the process," Johnson said. "I'd like to have the girls have something that catches fire as a team name that they can buy into. I want this to be their team and have them come up with a name they can be proud of."

As expected, the split will heavily affect the number of players each Bismarck team can ice. Johnson and Meyer are busy this summer securing ice time, while also recruiting and retaining as many players as possible.

"One of the things we're trying to nail down this year is how many girls we'll have, how many of the younger girls will stay down at the youth level," Meyer said. "It'll make it exciting, it's a whole different ballgame now."

One area of need for both teams is goaltending. Kambree Grabar spent much of the 2021-22 season as the lone goalie on the Blizzard.

"It's a concern, the goaltender position," Johnson said. "We have some great talent at the youth level that is coming up, but I don't know where they all may end up as far as the high school level. We're hoping to come up with a way that both teams can have an adequate number of goaltenders."

Players aren't the only things being divided up. The same applies to the coaching staffs.

"We tried to have a larger coaching staff in the final year of being the Blizzard," Meyer said. "We wanted to have more people involved for when the split happened. I'll be bringing Nash (Anderson, one of several assistant coaches with the Blizzard) with me, then we might look at having people volunteer depending on how many kids come out for the season."

As for Johnson's team, he's still locking down his coaching staff.

"I'm in the middle of rounding up my staff as far as coaches," he said. "I've got a couple of people I've been in contact with. There are some ex-players of mine that also played for the Blizzard that are in town that I'm looking to bring back into the fold."

Johnson already has an idea for his areas of emphasis for the new team.

"The main drive for me is to build girls hockey in Bismarck in a positive manner," Johnson said. "Our expectation for the first few years is for us to build the team, get the girls to become a family, and focus on fun, competitiveness, and pushing the girls to make the team their own. We want to make memories and make history with the Bismarck-Legacy co-op team."