Jamestown, Mandan keep seasons alive

Jamestown’s Hunter Nelson and Nolan Nenow scored two goals apiece Friday to offset four goals by Bottineau-Rugby’s Ian Amsbaugh as the Blue Jays stayed alive in the West Region Tournament consolation round.

Jamestown will play the loser of the second semifinal, Dickinson or Century, in today’s second state tournament qualifier at VFW Sports Center.

Nelson, whose second goal was an empty-netter, also assisted on two goals.

Landon Rosendahl got the only assist on three of Amsbaugh’s four goals. His last goal made it 5-4 at 8:32 of the third period, but the Jays scored the final two goals.

Riley Gerhrdt had 30 saves for Jamestown and Tyler Olson made 29 stops for the Braves.

Mandan 3, Williston 2, 2OT

Tyler Yantzer scored at 8:19 of the second overtime as Mandan stayed alive Friday with a win over the Coyotes.

Yantzer banged in a rebound after Williston goalie Mason Haugenoe made the last of his 17 overtime saves. Haugenoe finished with 38 saves.

Mandan awaits the loser of the Minot versus Bismarck semifinal. The winner of today’s consolation game qualifies for state.