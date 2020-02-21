Jamestown, Mandan keep seasons alive

Jamestown, Mandan keep seasons alive

Jamestown's Nolan Nenow scored two goals in the Blue Jays' 7-4 win over Bottineau-Rugby on Friday at VFW Sports Center.

Jamestown’s Hunter Nelson and Nolan Nenow scored two goals apiece Friday to offset four goals by Bottineau-Rugby’s Ian Amsbaugh as the Blue Jays stayed alive in the West Region Tournament consolation round.

 Jamestown will play the loser of the second semifinal, Dickinson or Century, in today’s second state tournament qualifier at VFW Sports Center.

 Nelson, whose second goal was an empty-netter, also assisted on two goals.

 Landon Rosendahl got the only assist on three of Amsbaugh’s four goals. His last goal made it 5-4 at 8:32 of the third period, but the Jays scored the final two goals.

 Riley Gerhrdt had 30 saves for Jamestown and Tyler Olson made 29 stops for the Braves.

Mandan 3, Williston 2, 2OT

 Tyler Yantzer scored at 8:19 of the second overtime as Mandan stayed alive Friday with a win over the Coyotes.

 Yantzer banged in a rebound after Williston goalie Mason Haugenoe made the last of his 17 overtime saves. Haugenoe finished with 38 saves.

 Mandan awaits the loser of the Minot versus Bismarck semifinal. The winner of today’s consolation game qualifies for state.

 Mandan took a 2-0 lead on goals by Parker Zander in the first period and Zayne Fay in the second.

 The Coyotes tied it on Anthony Hickel’s goal 50 seconds into the third period and Dale Kjorstad’s unassisted tally at 4:07.

 Zane Clausen made 39 stops for the Braves, but faced only four in the two overtimes.

Jamestown 7, Bottineau-Rugby 4

Bottineau-Rugby;1;1;2;--;4

Jamestown;3;2;2;--;7

First period: 1. Jam, Joe Cummings (Tommy Falk), 3:18. 2. Jam, Falk (Corey Nelson, Joe Cummings), 3:24. 3. BR, Ian Amsbaugh (Landon Rosendahl), 9:02. 4. Jam, Hunter Nelson (unassisted), 10:19.

Second period: 5. Jam, Nolan Nenow (Hunter Nelson, Jace Thompson), 2:23). 6. BR, Amsbaugh (Rosendahl), 5:38. 7. Jam, Nenow (Connor McLachian, Hunter Nelson), 11:47.

Third period: 8. BR, Amsbaugh (Riley Biberdorf), :19. 9. BR, Amsbaugh (Rosendahl), 8:32. 10. Jam, Thompson (Hunter Nelson, Nenow), 14:21. 11. Jam, Hunter Nelson (unassisted), 16:34.

Goalie saves: BR, Tyler Olson 8-7-14--29. Jam, Riley Gerhardt 13-9-10--30.

Penalties: Bottineau-Rugby 3 for 6 minutes, Jamestown 2 for 4 minutes.

Records: Bottineau-Rugby 10-13-0, Jamestown 12-9-0.

Mandan 3, Williston 2, 2OT

Williston;1;1;0;0-0-;--;2

Mandan;0;0;2-0-1;--3

First period: 1. MHS, Parker Zander (Carter Berger), 7:11, sh.

Second period: 2. MHS, Zayne Fay (Damien Jore), 11:06.

Third period: 3. WHS, Anthony Hickel (Landon Thiessen), :50. 4. WHS, Dale Kjorstad (unassisted), 4:07.

First overtime: No Scoring.

Second overtime: 5. MHS, Tyler Yantzer, 8:19.

Goalie saves: WHS – Mason Haugenoe 8-5-8-10-7 - 38. MHS – Zane Clauson 11-11-13-1-4 – 39.

Penalties: Williston 6 for 12 minutes, Mandan 6 for 12 minutes.

Records: Williston 7-15-0, Mandan 12-11-0.

