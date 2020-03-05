Jamestown holds of Williston in wild one; Mandan rolls over Dickinson

After battling to a tie after 36 minutes Thursday at the West Region basketball tournament, juniors Carson Lamp of Jamestown and Jorn Everson took their games to another level in overtime.
When the final horn sounded, Lamp and the defending state champion Blue Jays walked away with a 69-65 win over the Coyotes, who pushed the top seed to the limit.
Lamp was the only Jamestown player to take a shot in overtime, hitting both of his 3-pointers and his two free throws on his way to 22 points as the Jays held off the upset-minded Coyotes.
Jamestown (19-3) takes on Mandan in tonight’s semifinals while Williston (7-16) hopes to stay alive against Dickinson.
Lamp said he’s just doing his part to pick up the slack in the Jays’ lineup.
“I got stuck into a leadership role since Boden’s obviously not playing so I just took it on myself,” Lamp said.
The Jays’ balance throughout regulation kept them in the game, even without all-stater Boden Skunberg, who is out with a hand injury. Skunberg’s absence took 28 points out of the lineup, but eight players stepped into the void, led by Lamp and Brooks Carroll.
“It takes other guys to step up and everybody is stepping up,” Lamp said.
Without Skunberg on the floor, the Blue Jays’ offense in the first half consisted mostly of 3-pointers from the corner. They made just four of 14 3-pointers while Everson was scoring inside and out in the first half.
Everson scored 12 of the Coyotes’ last 14 points of the half, including an NBA-range 3-pointer with 36 seconds left for a 32-24 lead at the break. Everson had 20 of his game-high 35 points in the first half and all eight of the Coyotes’ points in overtime.
“I saw a lot of openings for myself and a lot of chances to create,” Everson said. “It was easy for me to play my game.”
Everson’s total tied Minot’s Jeff Brandt for the second-most ever in a West Region first-round game. He was 16-for-28 from the field and hit all four of his shots in overtime.
“The overtime, we played as hard as we could,” Everson said. “Carson Lamp was on a mission. If we could have stopped him in the overtime period we could have pulled the game out.”
Lamp’s mission was easy: keep pace with Everson. The Coyotes’ 6-foot-7 post had a free lane to the basket after Jamestown’s 6-6 Keith Levin fouled out late in the second half.
The pair exchanged baskets the first four possession in OT. But Jamestown found itself up two thanks to a pair of 3-pointers.
Everson lost the handle on a contested pass down low and that was followed by Lamp’s only miss of overtime, leaving the Coyotes with a chance they never got. On their next possession, they turned the ball over and Lamp’s two free throws with 8.4 seconds left sealed it this time.
The end of regulation was a different story. After letting the lead slip away, Williston kept coming back on 3-pointers by Wil Olson. The biggest of his four 3-pointers in the second half tied the game at 57 with two seconds left.
The Coyotes stole the inbound with nine seconds to play and Olson drained an NBA-length grab-and-shoot to force OT. Olson finished with 16 points.
MANDAN 73, DICKINSON 50
It didn’t have the look or feel of a typical four versus five matchup. That’s because Mandan’s Jaxton Wiest and Elijah Klein didn’t let it become one.
Wiest scored 14 points and threw a defensive net over the Midgets’ leading scorer and Klein had a double-double by halftime as the Braves rolled into Friday's semifinal.
Wiest was assigned to the Midgets’ Kobe Krenz, who came into the tournament averaging 21 points, and held him to just three on 1-for-12 shooting.
“Jaxton was the only one that really guarded him … just chased him around and made every catch difficult and contested every shot,” Mandan coach Brandon Schafer said. “He never let him get in a rhythm.”
With Krenz held in check, it was left up to Jaiden Wright, who, like Krenz, came in averaging 21 points. Wright finished with 17 points, the only Dickinson player in double figures.
“We prepared all week for this,” Klein said. “We really locked down.”
Klein scored right away for the Braves and Wiest knocked down a 3-pointer for a 5-0 lead right off the tip. From there, it was a matter of slowly extending the lead until it reached 37-21 by halftime. Klein took 10 points and 12 rebounds into the second half. He finished with 20 points and 14 boards.
“The thing about Elijah is he’s consistent. You know what you’re going to get every night,” Schafer said.
The second half was all Mandan as the lead reached as many as 27 points. The Braves finished the night shooting 53 percent and held the Midgets to 36 percent.
Jayce Lowman drained four of the Braves’ 10 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Eleven different Mandan players put points on the board.
“We expected it to be (close),” Schafer said. “We made them work for everything.”