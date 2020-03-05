Jamestown holds of Williston in wild one; Mandan rolls over Dickinson

Without Skunberg on the floor, the Blue Jays’ offense in the first half consisted mostly of 3-pointers from the corner. They made just four of 14 3-pointers while Everson was scoring inside and out in the first half.

Everson scored 12 of the Coyotes’ last 14 points of the half, including an NBA-range 3-pointer with 36 seconds left for a 32-24 lead at the break. Everson had 20 of his game-high 35 points in the first half and all eight of the Coyotes’ points in overtime.

“I saw a lot of openings for myself and a lot of chances to create,” Everson said. “It was easy for me to play my game.”

Everson’s total tied Minot’s Jeff Brandt for the second-most ever in a West Region first-round game. He was 16-for-28 from the field and hit all four of his shots in overtime.

“The overtime, we played as hard as we could,” Everson said. “Carson Lamp was on a mission. If we could have stopped him in the overtime period we could have pulled the game out.”

Lamp’s mission was easy: keep pace with Everson. The Coyotes’ 6-foot-7 post had a free lane to the basket after Jamestown’s 6-6 Keith Levin fouled out late in the second half.

