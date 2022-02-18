Jamestown hangs eight on Demons, earns trip to state tournament

Penalties have been the Achilles heel of Bismarck all season long. Friday evening, it cost them a shot at the West Region championship.

Jamestown used three Bismarck penalties in the first two periods, including a first-period major penalty against Dawson Lentz, to score five times with the extra man in an 8-1 win over Bismarck.

"The number one thing is, I'm excited for the kids," Jamestown coach Matt Stockert said. "It ain't about us coaches, it's about them coming together and doing something pretty special."

The Blue Jays split their two games against Bismarck in the regular season, but action Friday was far more like the regular season finale between the two teams when the Blue Jays used a five-goal explosion over a 3:18 stretch to give themselves an insurmountable lead.

"Since the start of the new year, we've been playing some pretty good hockey," Stockert said. "We're hoping that continues (today) and then again next week in the state tournament."

The same characters that tormented Bismarck goalies Carter Schafer and Carson Erickson in the finale were ready and waiting to pounce again, with Nolan Nenow and Hunter Nelson each collecting hat tricks to send the Blue Jays to their first region championship game since 1995.

"We wanted to have more energy than them," Stockert said. "We got our power play out there and they scored some big goals at the end of the period and gave us some breathing room.

"That's what you want them to do. In games like this, you want your top guys to produce and they did that for us."

Bismarck responded early in the second after Lentz's major penalty finally expired. He centered a pass to Owen Haase, who bested Blue Jays netminder Brode Hillstrom with a nifty move for a tap-in tally.

"We gave them that outlet pass to go down the ice," Stockert said. "We had a defenseman pinch which isn't normal for us and we probably play that differently if they do that again."

The advantage for Jamestown could have grown several times. While having to kill three power plays of their own, the Blue Jays had a host of chances, both shorthanded and at even strength, that went just wide, were foiled by a timely Bismarck stick or save from Schafer, or hit off the exterior of the net.

"We've been okay on the power play all year long," Stockert said. "Today we were fantastic. The puck was finding the net with the extra man, and when it does that, it makes you smile."

Nenow finished his hat trick less than a minute into the third period, which also brought an end to Schafer's night in net for the Demons. He was pulled for the second straight game against the Blue Jays, with Erickson taking over in net.

Erickson didn't have an easy go of it, as Nelson completed his hat trick by blowing a slapshot past the sophomore netminder on the first shot he faced.

Erickson stopped four of six shots in relief of Schafer, allowing a last-minute goal to the Blue Jays that ended the action.

"As a coach, you want to see the game being played at five-on-five," Stockert said. "We had our chances and opportunities."

On the other end, Hillstrom locked down the Demons, earning his 16th win of the season.

"His numbers have only gotten better as the year has gone on," Stockert said. "He was mad about the one he let in, thinks he could have done something different to save that puck.

"Bismarck had opportunities to put pucks on the net in their power plays, but Brode was our best penalty killer, and that's what you need."

Jamestown faces Legacy in the championship game today, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Blue Jays are 2-0 against the Sabers this season.

The Demons face second-seeded Minot in the second-seeded state qualifier today.

