It's been a terrible spring for Staiger

Those Hebron athletes experienced their greatest success in football, long before the introduction of sanctioned playoffs. It was in football that Staiger earned All-Heart River Conference recognition.

As a gainfully employed student at Dickinson State, Staiger was able to squeeze just one season of football into his schedule.

After earning his bachelor's degree at DSC, it was off to Tolley, where he taught and constituted the entire athletic department. He coached basketball and baseball for one school year before moving to Bismarck.

Once in Bismarck, he stayed, beginning a long career of teaching and coaching at Simle Middle School when it was still Simle Junior High School.

Staiger joined the staff at Simle, where he'd previously been a student teacher, in the fall of 1966. He remained there, teaching math and physical education, through the 2003-2004 school year. Until about 2000 he served as Simle athletic director and track and football coach.

Not long after he moved to Bismarck, he became deeply immersed in track, a passion that burns to this day.