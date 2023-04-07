With winter weather continuing to choke out week after week of the spring sports season, practice time is all the more valuable as teams wait for their opportunity to get outside.

That makes the few well-equipped indoor facilities in the area vital tools in teams' preparation.

Seven sports and nearly two dozen teams frozen out of their outdoor facilities have kept the Fore Seasons Golf Dome in Bismarck and the Mandan Tennis Center busy to say the least.

"There have been a lot of teams that have been showing up looking for time," Fore Seasons Facilities Specialist Adam Chaussee said. "From track to baseball to softball to golf and football, we have a little bit of everybody from the high schools and U-Mary. It's been a crazy time."

The newly built Mandan Tennis Center has been a boon for local teams as well.

"We opened at the first of the year, and we've done a lot of leagues and drills for high school teams," Tracy Porter, director of the Mandan Tennis Center, said. "From that standpoint, the players should have had a good amount of preseason preparation."

The Mandan Tennis Center is limited to tennis-related activities, but the courts have remained busy.

"Both Mandan and St. Mary's are scheduling practices right now," he said. "We have a Saturday coming up in a few weeks where the five local schools are going to have an event where they're using the facilities all day on a Saturday, so there are good opportunities.

"Obviously high school sports teams would prefer to play outside, but that's not going to happen for a little while, so we've communicated to them that our facilities are available."

With growing interest in pickleball, and plenty of area tennis teams needing facilities, Porter is staying busy.

"We couldn't be happier with how things have gone the first few months," Porter said. "We're trying to figure out patterns of play throughout the day, which includes adults in both tennis and pickleball, we have the University of Mary playing and practicing at our facilities, and we're just excited to have the facility in the community and having teams playing here."

In late May, the Mandan Tennis Center will host the West Region tournament, putting Mandan in the rotation of locations where that tournament can be held, alongside Minot.

"It's a nice opportunity for our facility," Porter said. "The things we've done at the facility to make it both spectator- and player-friendly includes the dome. There's no viewing obstructions so you can see all six courts when you're there. We have electronic scoring on all six of our courts, and that just adds to the venue and experience the players get from playing here."

Same can be said for Chaussee and the Fore Seasons dome.

While needing to set aside time for as many teams as possible, he and his staff also have to provide space for anybody interested in the golf side of their facilities.

"There's no really easy way to do it, when there are coaches from every program and every sport contacting me basically every single day," Chaussee said. "We try our best to be as fair as we can, but we have a small facility and it's tough to get everybody the time they want."

Size is also at a premium in the Fore Seasons.

With 60 yards to work with, teams have to find ways to get creative.

"It's not that big of a facility, with only 60 yards of turf to work with, so teams know what they're signing up for," Chaussee said. "Everything they're doing is a condensed version of what they would do on their actual playing surfaces."

With unplayable conditions outside, Chaussee expected the facility to be in demand this spring

"It's a first-come, first-serve basis for us, and we already have practices scheduled out through early May," Chaussee said. "It's one of those things where it can be easy to gauge whether teams are able to get outside.

"This spring more so than last spring, it was pretty easy to see we'd need more time for teams to practice. Last year we were caught off guard a little, but this year hasn't been too bad, we were expecting it would be a late spring and teams would be clamoring to get in here.

Chaussee would welcome any kind of new indoor build that would allow for teams in the area to have additional options.

"I think that for as popular as we have been, there's definitely room for more turf-based indoor space for teams to use," Chaussee said. "With all the space issues that schools have in their own gyms, it would be easy to find ways to fill up another facility like that."

With this year's April snowstorm once again slowing down the timeline for teams to get back to their natural habitats, there will be more work needed from both Chaussee and Porter to keep teams ready.

They are glad to help.

"We just have to do what we need to do to get everybody in here," Chaussee said. "We have to focus on the public and keep things open, because our facilities aren't just for high school teams to practice. It's a lot to control."

"If teams want to schedule matches, that will have priority, but there's definitely a balancing act because people want to play tennis or pickleball at a certain time of the week, and we have to accommodate that if we can," Porter said. "The facility is for the community, and playing a regular game of pickleball is just as important to us as a high school practice or a college tennis match."