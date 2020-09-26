Improved Minot puts up fight but top-ranked Century prevails

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Century's first game in 22 days was a bit choppy, but the Patriots did enough for a homecoming victory.

Century fumbled on its first play from scrimmage and ran 28 plays fewer than Minot -- including just 14 offensive snaps in the first half -- but hung on for a 22-16 win over the improved Magicians on Saturday at the Bowl.

Ranked No. 1 in the Class AAA poll, Century coach Ron Wingenbach said his team has a long way to go.

"Give Minot credit. They hung in there and utilized the clock very well and made some big plays," Wingenbach said. "For us, we gotta get a lot better, there's no doubt about that. We're not in that upper echelon right now."

Minot's locker room was understandably upbeat after the game. After an 0-2 start, the Magi have shut out Dickinson (23-0) and played the defending champs to the tail end.

"By no means are we happy with a loss, but I'm extremely proud of the effort our kids gave today," first-year head coach Chauncy Hendershot said. "We've come a long way since Mandan and it starts with understanding the value of practice.