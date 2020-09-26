Improved Minot puts up fight but top-ranked Century prevails

Century's first game in 22 days was a bit choppy, but the Patriots did enough for a homecoming victory.
Century fumbled on its first play from scrimmage and ran 28 plays fewer than Minot -- including just 14 offensive snaps in the first half -- but hung on for a 22-16 win over the improved Magicians on Saturday at the Bowl.
Ranked No. 1 in the Class AAA poll, Century coach Ron Wingenbach said his team has a long way to go.
"Give Minot credit. They hung in there and utilized the clock very well and made some big plays," Wingenbach said. "For us, we gotta get a lot better, there's no doubt about that. We're not in that upper echelon right now."
Minot's locker room was understandably upbeat after the game. After an 0-2 start, the Magi have shut out Dickinson (23-0) and played the defending champs to the tail end.
"By no means are we happy with a loss, but I'm extremely proud of the effort our kids gave today," first-year head coach Chauncy Hendershot said. "We've come a long way since Mandan and it starts with understanding the value of practice.
"We got owned by Jamestown and that next week we had a little heart to heart and said things have to change. The kids made the change and we're starting to see the fruits of that. We still have a ways to go. We're not there yet, but super proud of the effort our kids gave today against a team like Century."
The Patriots (3-0) were unable to get on track for most of the day. Century popped long scoring plays of 40 and 59 yards in the first quarter, but was limited to just seven points over the final three quarters.
"We had opportunities to put points on the board but we shot ourselves in the foot through various means," Wingenbach said. "We only ran 14 plays in the first half, that can't happen. Defensively, we need to do a better job getting off the field."
Century’s first play from scrimmage resulted in a turnover, but the second ended in points.
Quarterback Noah Schaffner lofted a high throw from the middle of the field all the way to the near-hash goal line with Ian Ely hauling it in over the shoulder for a 40-yard touchdown. Century went for the two-point conversion after a Minot penalty on the PAT kick. Cade Garcia powered it in to make it 8-0 Patriots.
Garcia bobbled the toss on Century’s first play of the game. Minot was there to flop on it at the Patriots’ 35 yard line. Century’s defense stiffened, however, and forced a 4-and-out.
The Patriots went back to the big-play well for their second touchdown.
After Minot’s second punt of the first quarter, sophomore tailback Peyton Arndt went untouched on a 59-yard jet sweep up the Minot sideline. Arndt had a convoy to the end zone led by Garcia and offensive lineman Andrew Leingang.
Minot’s best drive of the opening half, 16 plays worth, ended in points. Peyton Bartsch missed a 28-yard field goal attempt, but the Magi were bailed out on a roughing-the-kicker call. Bartsch got a second try, this time from 23 yards out, and poured it through.
In the first half, Minot ran 39 plays, 25 more than Century.
Held off the board in the second quarter and on its first drive of the third, Century went ground-and-pound to get back into the end zone.
The Patriots went 86 yards on 16 plays -- 15 on the ground -- with Garcia going airborne to score from the 1-yard line. Wade James’ second PAT kick of the game made it 22-3 with less than a minute left in the third quarter.
Minot answered with a clock-eating drive of its own. Talon Hebert capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-goal. The two-point run was stuffed.
After an unsuccessful onside kick, Minot was able to force a Century punt and again marched down the field.
With less than a minute left, Emke stuffed it in from the 1-yard line to get Minot within one score. Bartsch's kick made it 22-16.
Emke completed 17 passes, to six different receivers, for 141 yards. With Hendershot calling the shots, the Magicians effectively played keep away, and pulled it off.
"The kids did a fantastic job with the game plan. We probably left a couple plays out there in first and second quarters, but there's a couple of calls I'd like to have back too," Hendershot said. "You can see the belief and trust growing with our players. And again, it's started at practice. Every rep is important. If we can stick with that approach, especially in these crazy times we're living in, we feel like we'll keep getting better and we'll have a shot."
It's not a case of back-to-the-drawing-board for the Patriots. If anything, getting into a more consistent rhythm of a week of practice, followed by a game, opposed to weeks of practice and no game, figures to help the cause. On Friday, the Patriots host Williston in a makeup of a game originally scheduled for Sept. 11.
"Offensively, we need to do a better job overcoming obstacles. Defensively, we need to be a better tackling team and a more physical football team," Wingenbach said. "It's a lot of the same things coaches talk about, we have to do better. At this point and time of the season its things that should be taken care of.
"We need to strap it on and get it going."
