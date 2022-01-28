Wounded Demons suffer seventh straight loss

Neither health nor luck has been in Bismarck High's favor this year. A hot start in which the Demons won five of their first six games has given way to losing 10 of their last 11.

The most recent setback came early Friday at the Capital Ice Complex, as the Demons, missing all five of their top scorers, took a 2-0 loss to Bottineau-Rugby.

"We have so many guys out with injuries," Bismarck coach Wes Carr said. "Both games (against Bottineau-Rugby) we've been playing without a full squad. It's been a learning experience for a lot of our younger guys."

If shots on goal alone were what mattered, Bismarck would have had a major advantage on the Braves, as the Demons outshot Bottineau-Rugby 37-19.

But time after time a well-timed block by a Braves defender or a shot with no screen headed towards Braves goalie Easton Freeman, and the sophomore goalie would turn the shot aside.

"The biggest thing tonight was we didn't bury the puck when we had our opportunities," Carr said. "We had six or seven really good quality chances, but we didn't bear down on it. We need to make sure when we get those chances, we bury the puck."

While Bismarck was missing Hunter Acker, Owen Haase, Brady Korsmo and more, the Braves had their top scoring threat on the ice, and he made the difference.

Colton Getzlaff, who had a hat trick and two assists in Bismarck's 7-5 loss to Bottineau-Rugby earlier in this current seven-game losing streak, scored both of the Braves' goals on the evening.

"The thing about Bottineau-Rugby, the last few years, Jesse (Nostdahl, Bottineau-Rugby's coach) has done a nice job of changing up their system," Carr said. "It's always been reliant on one guy, and while yeah Getzlaff is a good player you have to be aware of, Bottineau has spread their scoring out, so you can't focus on just him because they're playing a good team game right now."

The first goal came with the assistance of a major boarding penalty taken by the Demons late in the first period, though the goal itself wasn't scored until the second.

"We've been working on the penalty kill quite a bit to make sure we understand it better because of the new roles people are playing," Carr said. "Korsmo and Acker usually have those roles, so we've had to work on it a lot and teach kids those roles."

Getzlaff gained control of the puck shortly after the opening face-off in the second, broke into Bismarck's defensive zone, circled behind the net, and slipped a wraparound shot between Bismarck goalie Carter Schafer's skate and the post 12 seconds into the second period to break the ice.

Schafer, who made 17 stops in the loss, did at least help his team follow up the early goal by killing off the remainder of the major penalty with no further damage done.

"He's done everything this season to help us out," Carr said. "The thing that stinks is that we haven't scored enough goals to help him out."

Getzlaff's second goal was a backbreaker, as he followed up on a missed shot by teammate and Braves captain Matt Olson and somehow snuck a shot through Schafer to make it a 2-0 game with 8:37 to go.

Bismarck pounded shot after shot on Freeman, but they just could not get puck luck to roll in their favor and break through the sophomore netminder they had scored five on earlier this month.

"It's been a year where if we didn't have bad luck, we wouldn't have any luck at all," Carr said. "As much as it stinks that we lost, it makes me happy that the boys aren't quitting. It would be easy to throw in the towel, and they aren't doing that."

Puck control leaned even heavier in Bismarck's favor late in the third after they called Schafer to the bench, and while Bottineau-Rugby was unable to take advantage of the empty net, Bismarck was unable to take advantage of the extra skater.

The nail in Bismarck's coffin came with 53 seconds left, as the Demons took one last penalty and were unable to press their attack back into Bottineau-Rugby's end for the final minute of play.

"It was a 2-nothing loss, so it can be hard to take something good away from a loss like this," Carr said. "But this was the best I think the boys have played in something like five games. It was nice to see good energy on the bench, kids were excited and were playing pretty good positional hockey."

Bismarck finds themselves with just three more opportunities to try and break its losing streak, and keep the third spot in the West Region standings.

"We've got a lot of development going right now with some of our players," Carr said. "I look at kids like Sean Purdy, Gabriel Hamlin, Alexander Fuchs, these are all kids that have played JV for a majority of the season, and they're stepping into big shoes and big roles and they're playing well. It gives me a lot of hope for this year."

They will hope to get some of their missing stars back before then, and they do get a small boost in having just a road game against Dickinson next Tuesday on their schedule next week.

"Owen Haase was out with a concussion, so we're hoping he gets cleared sometime next week," Carr said. "Gavin Rader is still getting looked at, I don't know if he'll be coming back. Hunter Acker is a ways out still, but hopefully he's able to go at some point.

"Carsyn Sebastian came back, but he still wasn't 100 percent. Hopefully some of these kids can come back and get some pucks in the back of the net."

After that, the Demons conclude their regular season schedule with home games against Century and league-leading Jamestown.

"We have to get some wins, otherwise we'll start sliding in the rankings if we keep losing," Carr said. "We just need to get out of this losing streak. The boys need a gritty win, and we thought (the game against Bottineau) would be that one, but now we just need to look to our next game."

