Minot skates past Bismarck

Two key moments stood out as difference-makers in Minot's 3-1 boys hockey victory over Bismarck Thursday evening at the Capital Ice Complex's Wachter Rink.

The first came with precious few seconds left on the clock in the second period, and Bismarck on a power play.

A cross-ice pass from Bismarck forward Owen Haase to teammate Charlie Jerome, standing in front of a yawning Minot net with Magicians netminder Noah Conklin out of position, failed to connect.

"Some of it is our age, we have some younger kids and it's a pressure situation and it's a higher level of play," Bismarck coach Wes Carr said. "It takes a little bit, but hopefully they start bearing down.

"We've been preaching that we need to bury the puck when we have that opportunity, and we haven't done a lot of that as of late. Once we start burying the puck, I think we'll have more success."

The second came late in the third period, with Bismarck again on a power play. With time ticking down and Minot holding a 2-1 lead with less than three minutes on the clock, Bismarck attempted to regroup in its defensive end after the puck was cleared out of Minot's end.

Attempted is the operative word, because Minot defenseman Jaxon Bradley wouldn't allow it.

He forced a turnover from the Bismarck player holding the puck, put a shot on Demons goaltender Carter Schafer, and when the puck rebounded away, the junior penalty killer made sure not to miss.

"At the end of the game tonight, we got outworked on that power play," Carr said. "That's all power play, penalty kill is, it's who works harder and we got flat out outworked.

"It didn't cost us the game, we were down 2-1, but when you're on the power play down 2-1, that's when you should score, especially when you pull your goalie. We didn't take advantage of that like we should have."

This was a game Bismarck could have won, had the bounces gone its way. That's despite Minot controlling play for vast stretches in the first and third periods.

"Coach Grubb and Coach Bennett, they do a good job of teaching their guys positioning, and they play very sound hockey," Carr said. "We were struggling getting the puck out of our zone, and they were keeping it simple and kept it deep and going to work.

"That made it difficult for us, but then we took a deep breath and started doing the little things and started to get the puck out and had a little success with that. Wish we could have done it for three periods."

Despite not registering their first shot on goal until nearly halfway through the period, a late barrage put Conklin on the defensive, and after a 2-on-1 for the Demons failed to click, the resulting offensive zone time gave them what they needed.

A shot from forward Dawson Lentz clanged down from the crossbar over Conklin's shoulder and into the Minot net, giving the Demons a surprise 1-0 lead they would hold for the final four minutes of action.

"We got a lot of younger guys in the lineup tonight, and I thought a lot of them played hard and did a good job," Carr said. "But some of our upper guys need to pick it up a little bit.

Minot ensured the lead wouldn't last long. Bismarck was called for a penalty with 1.2 seconds left in the first period, and in the resulting second period power play, Minot beat Schafer high to level the score at a goal apiece.

Scrums along the walls a little less than halfway through the second frame ended with a second Minot shot finding its way through Schafer, and all of a sudden, the Demons were down a goal.

"(Schafer) has continued to be a good goalie every single night, and he's done everything we've asked of him this season," Carr said. "He's kept us in games, he's won us games this season. Our record doesn't show it, but he's doing his part and I wish we could reward him more by scoring more goals."

Bismarck received the benefit of three different power plays over the final 18 minutes of action, with Minot putting the Demons on the man-advantage with 31.4 seconds to go in the second, which resulted in the near miss by Jerome.

Near chances doomed the Demons, as multiple promising shots and chances were snuffed out by the Magicians defense.

The Demons even pulled Schaefer with two minutes left in the third period, but were unable to break through.

"It's a learning experience for some of our team," Carr said. "We're snake-bitten a little bit, we have to get out of this funk, we have to get a win under our belt and claw our way out. This is a good group of kids, we just have to start putting things together and start playing like we did at the start of the season."

Bismarck will attempt to break its four-game losing streak Saturday when they take on Grand Forks Red River as part of Hockey Day North Dakota. That game, which will take place at Wilson Arena in Jamestown, is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

