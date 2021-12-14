Lucky bounce gives Blizzard 2-1 win over Braves

Hockey isn't often known as a sport where inches matter, but it mattered a lot to the Bismarck Blizzard on Tuesday.

Tied 1-1 against the Mandan Braves, and the minutes counting down towards a potential third straight overtime game, sophomore forward Brenna Curl took a shot that bounced over the head of Braves goaltender Jayli Wandler and edged just over the goal line.

"When you've played in a lot of close games, you have to have the mentality that it will take a little puck luck or a little bounce," Bismarck coach Tim Meyer said. "It bounced our way that time and sometimes that's all it takes."

Attendees at the front game of the doubleheader at the VFW Sports Center Tuesday were treated to a dandy of a game between two teams that should compete for a state title this year.

On one bench, the Braves, winners of their previous four games who had allowed just a single goal in that stretch. On the other, the Blizzard, who came in having taken each of their last two games to overtime and winning both of them.

"I don't know we expected to do much offensively," Meyer said. "Our message to the kids was that we wanted to generate some opportunities and get some traffic in front of their goaltender. If we were going to get some scoring opportunities, we would need some traffic."

While the first goal of the game did not come until the second period, the set-up for it came in the first period when Bismarck was called for a body-checking penalty with 13 seconds remaining on the clock.

Less than a minute into the second period, 56 seconds to be precise, a deflection by Mikayla Fleck in front of Bismarck freshman goalie Kambree Grabar found its way into the back of the net.

"Mandan is a very good hockey team, and I'd put them up there among the best in the state," Meyer said. "When you're playing against a hard-nosed team like that, you have to be stronger along the walls, stronger on your stick, and getting those easy clears.

"Cambree did a great job today. The only goal Mandan scored was on a deflection, so we can't really blame her for that. She made the saves she had to, she didn't give up a lot of big second opportunities. If she can hold our opponent to one goal and all we need is two, that's a great position for us to be in."

Scoring continued to elude Bismarck despite several excellent chances, including a two-on-zero rush for the Blizzard where they didn't get a shot on net. The Blizzard even had a puck ring off the crossbar a little over halfway through. But there was no solving Wandler, until there was.

"It was a really fast, competitive game," Curl said. "We did a good job of staying with it after we got down by one. We kept grinding and putting pucks on net."

Serving as the passer instead of the goal-scorer, Curl got the puck to teammate and senior forward Cameron Schmidt and she took a sharp-angle shot after circling behind Mandan's net that made it over the shoulder of Wandler. Going by Schmidt's reaction on the ice, it surprised even her when the puck hit the back of the net.

"We knew we were getting good chances," Curl said. "We knew if we kept putting pucks on net and going in for rebounds, we'd eventually pop one and that's what we did."

Yet another cross-period penalty was called on the Blizzard, and they had to kill off the final 57 seconds of a high-sticking penalty when the third-period puck was dropped.

"I'd like to see us be more disciplined," Meyer said. "I would like us to not take as many penalties. But there's really only one way to learn how to kill penalties, and that's in games. It gives us something to learn from, something to clean up for the future."

Despite allowing Mandan's lone goal on the power play, the Blizzard got kills when they needed it, and the game marched along with the two teams trading chances and play being much more even between the teams than in the first period.

Besides the shot that hit the crossbar, Wandler got some help on saves in the second and third periods from the very end of her goalie stick and her mask. With the Mandan goalie on her game, it would take a lucky shot to beat her again.

"We knew we weren't necessarily going to get a lot of goals," Curl said. "We had our opportunities and we figured if we kept pounding away, we'd get one through and get our momentum going."

On Bismarck's first goal, it was Curl that assisted Schmidt. On the game-winner, it was the other way around. The goal for Curl was her fourth of the year, and Schmidt's was her second. Three of Curl's four goals have represented the game-winning tally for Bismarck.

"The chemistry is still building there," Meyer said of the senior and sophomore forwards. "They haven't played together much, but it's nice to see them generating offense together. Sometimes chemistry between players can take time, but today was a great start for them."

Not only was it a lucky shot, Bismarck also got a bit of an early call from the official that signaled the puck was across the line. The shot's momentum over Wandler's head gave it an appearance of going in more quickly and easily than it did, though the puck did just barely roll enough to cross the line before Wandler's reactive sprawl could stop it.

Bismarck's goal put Mandan into desperation mode, and they called Wandler to the bench with 1:18 left on the clock. They had a few decent chances on Grabar, but the Bismarck defense, with the help of a few timely puck icings, kept the zone clear long enough for that final minute and change to count off the clock and give Bismarck its second 2-1 win of the season.

"I thought we could have been cleaner and made them come 200 feet a little more," Meyer said of his team's play while Mandan had the extra attacker. "But again, it's one of those things it's tough to practice in practice. When you get into games and the nerves are there, you're under pressure, that's when you learn how you play in those situations.

"Overall, we didn't get scored on, so we'll take it as a positive."

The win vaulted the Blizzard over the Braves in the standings, moving Bismarck into second place with 13 points, two back of Fargo Davies' 15. Mandan holds steady with 12 points and sits third.

Bismarck returns to action against Williston on Saturday at 2 p.m. Mandan is off until the West Fargo Classic tournament in late December.

