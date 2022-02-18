Legacy downs Bottineau-Rugby, heads to state

First-year boys hockey programs rarely make a state tournament appearance. The Legacy Sabers have bucked that trend.

With a trip to state on the line, Legacy steadily played its way to a 4-2 win over seventh-seeded Bottineau-Rugby in Friday's final game.

"It feels great and I'm really proud of the group," Sabers head coach Mario Lamoureux said. "This is a group that's molded together, guys have stepped up, accepted different roles on the team, and it's only one step in the direction we want to go."

For the second straight night, the Sabers played a team they had swept in the regular season. Thursday, they sent Century into the loser's bracket with a 4-1 win.

Friday, it was Bottineau-Rugby's turn. The Sabers had played the Braves twice, first at the end of 2021 and then again earlier this month, and won each game by two or more goals.

Legacy matched that mark again in its third game against Bottineau-Rugby, and for the second time in two nights, beat a team for the third time.

"We made the plays that were there," Lamoureux said. "We did a great job of understanding the game. It's a big accomplishment for us to get to state, but we came into the weekend wanting to win the tournament, and we have a chance to do that."

Lucas Vasey was key to the first Legacy win over Bottineau-Rugby, as he scored Legacy's first hat trick in the 5-2 win. He added two more goals on Friday.

"They're not bigger than any other team, and I play better against smaller teams," Vasey said.

Vasey's first goal tied the game at one 12:41 into the first period and the second tied the game at two 20 seconds after the Braves scored a power-play goal to go ahead 2-1.

"For a guy that's not that big, (Vasey) plays a big game," Lamoureux said. "On the face-off goal, he was ready to go right off the face-off, and the other goal was a battle in front of the net. He's stepped up his game this season, and we're proud of him."

Easton Moos sent the packed house of Legacy fans into a frenzy when he concluded a 1:01 stretch of goal-scoring with a goal that eluded the grasp of Braves netminder Easton Freeman 4:12 into the second period.

"We got pucks deep into their zone and just worked," Lamoureux said. "We worked hard to create turnovers and when there were loose pucks, we were hard on them. Moos' goal was three guys working their tails off, creating several turnovers, won several puck races, and eventually put it in the net.

"It was a heart and soul goal, and it eventually became the game-winner."

Legacy's calm play settled things down after that, and with much better passing than they featured in its win over Century, they pounded away at the Braves with a tenacious forecheck.

The third period proceeded relatively sedately, with two exceptions. The first was Elliot Houn scoring Legacy's fourth goal of the game 3:50 into the third.

The second was a penalty shot awarded to the Braves late in the third with the Sabers on an extended power play.

Showing calm beyond his years, Sabers goalie Tyler Miller stoned top Bottineau-Rugby scorer Colton Getzlaff and kept the score where it was.

"They had the penalty shot, which wasn't my favorite thing to see, but what a big save by Tyler," Lamoureux said. "Special teams is an area where you have to capitalize in the postseason and it's an area we need to get better at.

"(Miller) didn't have a ton of work tonight, but he made a couple of crucial saves tonight. He shut the door and made a huge save, and that's what you need out of your goalie."

That same calm play by the Sabers kept the Braves at bay, and such was the tenacity of Legacy's offense and forecheck that they were able to prevent Freeman from heading to the bench at any point.

"That fourth goal was huge, and at that point, we were just trying to manage the game and keep the puck below their hash marks," Lamoureux said. "We worked the puck a bit and we made smart decisions and didn't let them get back in the game."

All Bottineau-Rugby could do over the final two minutes of play was just watch the seconds tick away, and tick they did as the Sabers celebrated with their fans along the far boards.

"I feel happy for the seniors in our program getting to go to state," Vasey said. "Hopefully there's more to come, but it feels good overall. We're going to play hard and skate fast (against Jamestown)."

The phrase 'playing with house money' now comes to mind, as the Sabers will now head to the West Region title game, with only top-seeded Jamestown standing in the way of an unlikely first-year Region title run.

"We know it's going to be a tough game," Lamoureux said. "They have guys that can score and play hard and play well. Hopefully we're ready for a tough matchup and it can be a tough game."

As for Bottineau-Rugby, they head into the state-qualifying round, and will play ninth-seeded Mandan for a trip to state.

Puck drop for the Bottineau-Rugby game is set for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Minot-Bismarck High game. Jamestown and Legacy will play at 3:30 p.m.

